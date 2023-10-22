9mobile Celebrates 15 Years of Innovation, Excellence, and the 9ja Spirit of Resilience

Emerging Markets Telecommunications Services (EMTS) trading as 9mobile has announced its 15th anniversary in Nigeria, marking a significant milestone in its journey of providing exceptional services to customers across the country. The brand which commenced its journey into the Nigeran market on October 23, 2008, with the disruptive ‘0809ja’ campaign, has been at the forefront of innovation, delivering cutting-edge telecommunications solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses and individuals.

Over the past 15 years, 9mobile has affirmed its heritage as a truly Nigerian company renowned for youthfulness, innovation, reliability, and outstanding customer service. Throughout its journey, the company has continuously embraced technological advancements, ensuring that its services remain at the forefront of the industry. From the early days of voice services to today’s high-speed internet connectivity, cloud solutions, and digital communications, 9mobile has consistently adapted and evolved to meet the demands of the digital age.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 15th anniversary, a significant milestone that showcases our dedication to providing top-notch telecommunications solutions,” said Juergen Peschel, CEO of 9mobile. “We owe our success to our loyal customers, partners, investors, regulators, and the hard work of our talented team. Some of our staff have been with the business since inception and this anniversary is a testament to their unwavering support and commitment.”

As we retrospect, we take great joy in our heritage as a truly Nigerian company that has revolutionized Nigeria’s telecommunications industry with an array of innovative products, services, and solutions that empower the youth, entrepreneurs, and indeed all segments across the country”. he said.

Peschel emphasized that a strong and resilient Nigerian spirit resides in the brand, which is a testament to the company’s dynamism, responsiveness, and agility as a business while leveraging the power of technology to deliver innovative products and services to meet customers’ needs.

Over the past 15 years, 9mobile has achieved numerous milestones, including expanding its network coverage, launching innovative products and services, and forging strategic partnerships with industry leaders. The company’s commitment to excellence has earned it several prestigious awards and recognition within the telecoms sector.

“We are proud of all our achievements – the firsts we have recorded in this industry. We are poised to do more even with the challenging business environment. We have had our ups and downs, but we will continue to consolidate on our successes and milestones in the coming years”. he continued.

The brand has recorded many firsts in the industry including its most daring Masterbrand campaign ‘0809UChoose’ which put the power in the hands of subscribers to determine their mobile numbers.

The brand also deployed Moreblaze, its revolutionary data bundle that offers the fastest data, and Cloud 9, a music platform that offers the best of unique end-to-end experiential music performances. It recently launched The Hack, an SME initiative that serves as a growth enabler for small businesses, which has seen it traverse cities and campuses. It has also left significant footprints on education, arts, and culture with the 9mobile Telecommunications Engineering Postgraduate Program (9TEPP), its flagship pan-Africa 9mobile Prize for Literature which promotes literacy and encourages writers to hone their craft across Africa and Photography Competition.

“Looking towards the future, 9mobile is on a transformation journey and is committed to continuing its legacy of excellence, innovation, and exceptional customer service. With a dedicated team and a clear vision, we are poised to explore new horizons, push boundaries, and redefine the telecommunications landscape. We remain focused on our mission to connect people, empower businesses, and drive digital transformation in Nigeria.” Peschel concluded.