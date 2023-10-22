Champion Newspapers Limited
SA’s Youth choir, Zimbabwe’s Acapella group on Glo-sponsored African Voices 

This weekend, two well-known musical groups will feature on the Glo-sponsored African Voices Playmakers.

 

Viewers will be entertained by the Mzansi Youth choir from South Africa and the Nobuntu acapella group from Zimbabwe as they reminisce about their musical ventures in their respective countries.

 

The Nobuntu, a group of five sonorous female singers,   gained global  acclaim for its joyous and celebratory performances of musical genres ranging from   traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro Jazz to Gospel.

 

The Mzansi Youth Choir was established in 2003 with the goal of utilizing music’s ability to uplift the country and spread love, happiness, and hope. The group tells African Voices that “we began our journey from humble beginnings in Soweto and have captured the hearts of South Africans one performance at a time.”

 

Five beautiful female singers known as The Nobuntu won praise at home and abroad for their upbeat and festive renditions of songs spanning  gospel to Afro jazz and indigenous Zimbabwean tunes.

 

The programme featuring the two groups will be on DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday at  9.30 a.m., while there will be repeat broadcasts on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Added repeats will come up on Monday at  4.00 a.m. and a  15-minute, two-part editions on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.45 p.m.

 

 

