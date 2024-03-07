9mobile, ALX Nigeria Partner to Empower Women Entrepreneurs for International Women’s Day 2024

In celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD) 2024, 9mobile, Nigeria’s customer-centric telecommunications company, partnered ALX Nigeria to empower women entrepreneurs through the “Pitch Your Business” competition, a platform exclusively dedicated to showcasing the entrepreneurial talents of Nigerians.

The IWD edition of the “Pitch Your Business” event attracted over 300 women entrepreneurs eager to realize their business aspirations. The event demonstrated 9mobile’s commitment to investing and empowering women, aligning with the theme of IWD 2024.

Nine remarkable women finalists, carefully selected from learners across various ALX programmes and hubs, highlighted their innovative business ideas and entrepreneurial proficiency before a panel of judges.

The participants and business names are Thomas Omotayo Esther: Ethom Digital, Akande Olamide Esther: Lamzy Tom Brown, Helen Arowobusoye: Aroma Aura Candles, Oladele Christiana Abosede: Edumize, Marychein Samuel: Tailor4Me, Emeruem Njideka: Cloud Infinity, Winifred Nnamdi: Winka Beads Concepts, Adediran Irebamilaye: Paschaline’s Consult and Chisom Ukachukwu: EduBreed.

Chisom Ukachukwu, founder of EduBreed, emerged as the winner of the competition, securing a grant of N500,000. Adediran Irebamilaye of Pascaline’s Consulting Firm, and Winifred Nnamdi of Wimka Beads Concepts, claimed the first and second runner-up positions, respectively, receiving N300,000 and N200,000 in prize money.

Speaking at the event, the Public Relations Lead at 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, said: “At 9mobile, we believe in the power of diversity and inclusion. By empowering female entrepreneurs, we are not only driving economic growth but also creating a more equitable society where everyone can thrive. These finalists demonstrated exceptional determination and ingenuity in their respective fields, embodying the spirit of female entrepreneurship in Nigeria.”

She further stated, that “The initiative underscores the collective efforts of 9mobile and ALX Nigeria in championing gender equality and women’s empowerment. And through these strategic partnerships and impactful initiatives like the “Pitch Your Business” competition, 9mobile will keep driving positive change and inspiring a new generation of female leaders in Nigeria’s entrepreneurial landscape.”

Country General Manager of ALX Nigeria, Ruby Igwe, emphasized the importance of fostering an ecosystem that nurtures female talent and creativity. She remarked, “ALX Nigeria is proud to partner with 9mobile in empowering women entrepreneurs to realize their full potential. By providing access to resources and opportunities, we are paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.”

In addition to the top three winners, other participants received recognition and support for their entrepreneurial endeavors, with each receiving a cash reward of N50,000.