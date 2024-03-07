International women’s Day: Groups lament high rate of women in extreme poverty

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In commemorating of the 2024 International Women’s’ Day, the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD) and the Centre for Women Studies and Intervention (CWSI) have decried that Nigerian women make up roughly half the general population, yet they account for 70% of the 90 million Nigerians living in extreme poverty.

expressing their views on the economic plight confronting Nigerians today, and Nigerian women specifically, the

Programme Development & Funding Officer, CAFOD, Mmachukwu Oyeka-Chinweoke, who spoke with newsmen in a press conference in Abuja , said “as a nation, there is no way we can advance with half the population void of the necessary enablers to overcome poverty”

This , she said underscores the relevance of the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day – ‘Count Her In: Accelerating Gender Equality Through Economic Empowerment” and the sub-theme “Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress.”

Sadly, Chinweoke, lamented that Nigeria continues to fall short of achieving gender equality though the legal and policy framework on gender equality have been strengthened in the last decade.

Standing on the sustainable development goal, the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD) and the Centre for Women Studies and Intervention (CWSI) has jointly called on the Government of Nigeria at all levels to demonstrate its commitment to invest in and empower the great women of Nigeria.

She disclosed that CAFOD and CWSI is calling on the Government of Nigeria to throw its weight behind the implementation of this plan in the interest of not only Nigerian women, but also in the interest of national development.

The Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD) and the Centre for Women Studies and Intervention (CWSI) are both civil society organisations with decades of experience, promoting gender justice, women’s economic empowerment and protection in Nigeria.

And have remain committed to journey with the government to ensure that meaningful investment in women is accelerated and achieved across Nigeria.