80-year old woman dies as two-storey building collapses in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A yet-to-be-identified 80-year old has been confirmed to have died inside a partial collapse two-storey building in Oyingbo, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of the state.

The building sited on 34 Oloto Street, Borno Way, Oyingbo, was said to have caved in partially on the octogenarian after a beam in the building gave way and fell on her.

Daily Champion learnt the building collapsed at about 7:45 am on Thursday after giving some signs of distressed without repairs by the owners before the incident.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, confirmed the casualty, saying no record of further injury in the unfortunate incident.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, the agency received distress calls at about 8:30 am and the rescue team arrived at about 8:42 am.

“The Agency responded to distress calls concerning the above and upon arrival discovered a storey building in a state of partial collapse.

“Further information gathered at the incident scene revealed that an internal suspended beam in a room collapsed at about 7:45 am due to the ageing and lack of maintenance of the structure.

“Unfortunately, an old woman died from the impact of the partial collapse.”

Meanwhile, , a search and rescue operation was ongoing by the joint rescue team, while the scene has been cordoned off.

Officials of the LASEMA Response Team, LRU, paramedics, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and, Lagos Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS, are on the ground to ensure safety and sanity.

“The building has been cordoned off and LABCA has been contacted for further action,” Oke-Osanyintolu stated.