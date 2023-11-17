ZIK Lecture Series: Soludo champions African unity, envisions a United States of Africa

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo has reiterated his dream of a United States of Africa, the second USA.

The Governor made the statement during the 12th Annual Zik Lecture Series with the theme “Reclaiming Zik’s World: Climate Justice and Africa’s Sustainable Development held at ASUU Secretariat, UNIZIK Awka.

Governor Soludo added that Africa needs to unite to confront the West and make a statement because no African nation can confront the West alone but a united Africa can make a statement.

The Governor welcomed the former President of Malawi, Dr. Joyce Banda to the state for the 12th Annual Zik Lecture Series, being the first female guest speaker of the series.

Governor Soludo who described Banda as a feminist pointed out that Anambra is a state where women are in charge, with a major percentage of the female gender dominating the teaching and civil service and the only state that has produced the first female Governor in Nigeria.

He recalled the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Esimone as a Lion the same as himself and said he was fascinated that UNIZIK domiciled in Anambra is now rated number 4 in the nation, expressing confidence in the fact that the state always comes first in most things, describing himself as a neo-Zikist and a Pan Africanist.

The Governor further revealed that the contract for construction of Ifite road was awarded two months ago, assuring that his team will soon go there for inspection.

He stated that beyond the Ifite Road, he will unveil a special comprehensive package for the students, in the month of February.

In a Keynote Speech, the Former President of Malawi, Dr. Joyce Banda who was presented with an Award of Excellence for being the first female Guest Speaker of the Zik Series, said that only Africans can give answers to the many challenges confronting them.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Governor of Oyo State, Dr. Seyi Makinde, who doubles as Chairman of the occasion, maintained that there was no better way to celebrate the Father of Nigeria’s nationalism than through the Annual Zik Series and advocated complete restructuring of Nigeria.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of UNIZIK, Awka, Professor Charles Esimone, disclosed that the 12th edition of the Zik Lecture Series has consistently spanned four successive administrations of the University, attracting eminent national and international personalities.

For the Benefactor of Zik Lecture Series, Senator Ben Ndi Obi, the academic journey of immortalizing the late Zik of Africa started 12 years ago.

He thanked the University community for the approval of the Ojeligbo Senator Ben Obi Institute for Governance, Legislative Studies and Zik Lecture research which will be handed to the Vice-Chancellor and his team by April next year.

The Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, Chief of Staff to Governor Soludo, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Chief of Protocol, Hon Chinedu Nwoye, Traditional Rulers, among others, attended the lecture.