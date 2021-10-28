Champion Newspapers Limited
8 out of 24 lawmakers impeach Plateau House of Assembly Speaker

By Editor
The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Nuhu Abok, has been impeached by eight members of the legislature.

The member representing Pengana Constituency, Yakubu Sanda, was named as the new Speaker.

He was removed in the early hours of Thursday by the lawmakers from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who were escorted into the chambers amidst tight security.

Members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were, however, prevented from entering the Assembly complex.

Editor 1284 posts 0 comments
