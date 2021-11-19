Champion Newspapers Limited
7315 Nigerian workers apply for Nat’l Housing Programme – FG

By Peter
ADEKUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja

Federal government on Thursday disclosed that at least 7315 Nigerian Workers applied for National Housing Programme within one week.

However, the total number housing units available for mortgage is 5000.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola who made this known during an interactive session said 20 states have not applied for National Housing Programme.

According to him,  out of the over 7,315 applications received from Nigerians as of  noon on Thursday, 7,216 were pending, while 99 had been submitted successfully.

He said certain requirements were required to be meet for  Nigerians to qualify for allocation of  the houses.

He listed the requirements for elegibilty to include  provision of a current tax clearance, payment slip,

Means of Identification including  a  passport photo graph uploaded , national Identity card, drivers licenses, International passport or voters’ cards.

Others, are letter of first appointment and gazette of confirmation of appointment and Letter of recommendation from any Primary Mortgage Bank for Mortgage Subscribers, and evidence of 10 per cent initial deposit for mortgage subscribers.

He also said that the houses built by the ministry  were of high standard with electric fitting  appliances, kitchen furniture among other house fittings.

When asked, how long the portal will be open for application, he said the ministry was monitoring  the portal which was just seven weeks old  on a daily basis.

He said he could not decide when the portal would be closed for application, adding that he was not in position to give a date.

He, however, said the committee responsible for the sale of the houses would meet  on Nov 17, to review  applications made so far  by Nigerians and take  decision.

He said the lands for the construction of the building were provided to the Ministry free, saying that the cost of the land was not indexed in the price at which the buildings were been sold to Nigerians.

 

 

