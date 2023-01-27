7 Million youths maybe disenfranchised if one week academic break is not granted – LP Youth Leader

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

The National Youth Leader of the Labour Party, Kennedy Ahanotu has said that over seven million youths stand disenfranchised if they are not given at least Seven days academic break to return home and collect their voters cards ahead of the general election.

Comrade Ahanotu said that it is unacceptable for such number of citizens to be denied the opportunity to cast their votes due to academic calendar.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday, the Youth Leader said, “We call on the Federal Government, Academic Staff Unions of Universities (ASUU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), National University Commission (NUC), State Governments and other Private university owners to give one week holiday for students in higher Institutions to go home and collect their PVCs given the INEC deadline.

“We also call on the Federal Government to give automatic one week holiday for students to travel for the general elections holding on 25th February, 2023. If ASUU could stay eight month in demand of their right, they should allow the students the space to exercise their citizenship right to vote in this coming election which is a defining moment for Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Youths and Students do not wish to peep from the window during the 2023 general election; and of-course the rising awareness and participatory actions of young people via the Obidient movement cannot be over – emphasized.

“Today the Youths in Nigeria want to take part in taking back their country from those who have mismanaged our resources by contributing towards the New Nigeria agenda via the ballot, and they MUST not be disfranchised as many believe that a better Nigeria is Possible with Mr Peter Obi and Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed.”

He also decried the ceaseless harassment the Nigerian youths suffer in the hands of the law enforcement agencies, even as he demands that the Nigerian Police Commands must arrest and bring to book those individuals who are perpetrating evil on fellow citizens alongside their sponsors.

“Recently one of our youth leaders in Lagos state was brutally attacked for pasting a campaign poster. Recall also that one of our women leaders in Kaduna was murdered in cold blood with the injured husband now amputated putting the young children under an uncertain future. Hence there is an urgent need for the Police and law enforcement agents to brace up as the election approaches in protection of our innocent citizens to avoid chaos, total breakdown of law and order across the country.”

He however urged all Nigerian Youths and Students to maintain peace but not to a point of foolishness as Nigeria belongs to all of them, and no Nigerian is more Nigerian than the other.

“A Nigerian in Lagos is a Nigeria whether Igbo, Housa, Yoruba or other tribes. We must take back our country with our PVCs come 25th February, 2023. No more monkey dey work – baboon dey chop.”

