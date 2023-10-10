67 suspected kidnappers killed in Bauchi, 20 victims rescued.

From: SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

A joint security operatives in Bauchi state comprising Police, Soldiers and members of local hunters and vigilantes have killed 67 suspected bandits believed to be kidnappers operating in Lere District of

Tafawa Balewa LGA

The Sarkin Lere, Jamilu Aliyu Bawa revealed this on Monday while briefing Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State who paid an on tẹ spot assessment Visit to the area

He disclosed that the joint

the operative also rescued 20 kidnapped victims while 8 Ak47 riffles and rounds of ammunition were recovered from the bandits.

According to him, the operation which was a joint one by all the security agencies operating in the area was carried out under the directives of the State Police Commissioner.

The Sarkin said that members of the vigilantes in the area are battle ready to ensure that the bandits were completely flushed out while the remaining victims still in captivity were safely rescued.

In his address, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State praised the security agencies for the feat urging them to go after the bandits and keep neutralising them in order to have peace.

According to him, the issue of insecurity is becoming worrisome in the state but promised that his administration will continue to be on its toes to protect lives and properties of innocent citizens of the state.

“My administration will continue to support and equip security agencies to aid them in the fight against insecurity all over the state”, he said.

Bala Mohammed encouraged the security agencies to be vigilant of those trooping into the state from the North Western states by ensuring proper profiling to seperate the good from the bad.

He then announced the donation of 30 brand new motorcycles as well as the sum of N10m to assist them in their operations.