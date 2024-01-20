Champion Newspapers Limited
54th Convocation Ceremonies of UNILAG held in Lagos

L-r ...Vice-Chancellor   University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola;  presenting a Plague to  Overall Best   Ph.D    Thesis award for the year. Aminat Olawunmi  IGE    (Ph.D in Mathematics)  Secretary to the State Government, (SSG) Lagos State. Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Acting Executive Secretary   National Universities Commission  Dr  Chris Maiayaki ; during  the  54th  Convocation Ceremonies of  (UNILAG)  held in Lagos. on 18/1.2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service)   (UNILAG) Prof  Ayodele Atsenuwa; Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman (SAN); Chancellor of the University and Shehu of Borno Dr Abubakar El-Kanemi; Professor Toyin Falola; Professor Attahiru Jega; Professor Phyllis Kanki, three of them with their honorary degrees, Vice-Chancellor   University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola; during the  54th  Convocation Ceremonies of  (UNILAG.

L-r…  Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman (SAN);   Best PHD in Science, Akanji Adedokun. Ph.D. in Private and Property Law was awarded;  Acting Executive Secretary   National Universities Commission  Dr.  Chris Maiayaki; Vice-Chancellor   University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola.

L-r…Vice-Chancellor   University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola; Executive Secretary   National Universities Commission   Dr  Chris Maiayaki; Secretary to the State Government, (SSG) Lagos State. Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service ) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; President (Worldwide) UNILAG Alumni Association, Engr Ife Oyedele.

L-r… Deputy Vice-Chancellor  (Academics and Research), University of Lagos, Prof. Bola Oboh; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service)   (UNILAG) Prof  Ayodele Atsenuwa; Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman (SAN); Chancellor of the University and Shehu of Borno Dr Abubakar El-Kanemi; Overall Best   Ph.D    Thesis award for the year. Aminat Olawunmi  IGE    (Ph.D in Mathematics)  Vice-Chancellor, (UNILAG)  Professor  Folasade Ogunsola;   Executive Secretary   National Universities Commission  Dr.  Chris Maiayaki; Secretary to the State Government, (SSG) Lagos State. Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service ) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu.

L-r … Immediate Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; The General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church  Pastor Tunde Bakare and Prof Toyin Falola.

L-r… Chaplain Chapel of Christ Our Light (UNILAG) Rev (Dr) Azuka Ogbolumani; Deputy Chief Imam UNILAG Community Mosque, Dr Bashiru Abdul-Raheem; Professor of Mathematics at University of Lagos, Prof. Johnson Olaleru.

L-r…Vice-Chancellor, (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola;  presenting Certificate to  PhD in  English  (Language). Alu Azuma Osu; Executive Secretary   National Universities Commission  Dr  Chris Maiayaki.

L-r … PHD in English (Literature)  Ositadinma Nkeiruka Lemoha; PHD in English (Literature) Helen  Kokei Bassey; PHD .Chemistry Education. Osuji Patience Nkem.

Cross section of the graduating Students during the 54th   Convocation Ceremonies of  (UNILAG) on 18/1/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

