54th Convocation Ceremonies of UNILAG held in Lagos

L-r… Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service) (UNILAG) Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa; Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman (SAN); Chancellor of the University and Shehu of Borno Dr Abubakar El-Kanemi; Professor Toyin Falola; Professor Attahiru Jega; Professor Phyllis Kanki, three of them with their honorary degrees, Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; during the 54th Convocation Ceremonies of (UNILAG.

L-r… Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman (SAN); Best PHD in Science, Akanji Adedokun. Ph.D. in Private and Property Law was awarded; Acting Executive Secretary National Universities Commission Dr. Chris Maiayaki; Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola.

L-r…Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Executive Secretary National Universities Commission Dr Chris Maiayaki; Secretary to the State Government, (SSG) Lagos State. Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service ) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; President (Worldwide) UNILAG Alumni Association, Engr Ife Oyedele.

L-r… Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics and Research), University of Lagos, Prof. Bola Oboh; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service) (UNILAG) Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa; Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman (SAN); Chancellor of the University and Shehu of Borno Dr Abubakar El-Kanemi; Overall Best Ph.D Thesis award for the year. Aminat Olawunmi IGE (Ph.D in Mathematics) Vice-Chancellor, (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Executive Secretary National Universities Commission Dr. Chris Maiayaki; Secretary to the State Government, (SSG) Lagos State. Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service ) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu.

L-r … Immediate Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; The General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church Pastor Tunde Bakare and Prof Toyin Falola.

L-r… Chaplain Chapel of Christ Our Light (UNILAG) Rev (Dr) Azuka Ogbolumani; Deputy Chief Imam UNILAG Community Mosque, Dr Bashiru Abdul-Raheem; Professor of Mathematics at University of Lagos, Prof. Johnson Olaleru.

L-r…Vice-Chancellor, (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; presenting Certificate to PhD in English (Language). Alu Azuma Osu; Executive Secretary National Universities Commission Dr Chris Maiayaki.

L-r … PHD in English (Literature) Ositadinma Nkeiruka Lemoha; PHD in English (Literature) Helen Kokei Bassey; PHD .Chemistry Education. Osuji Patience Nkem.

Cross section of the graduating Students during the 54th Convocation Ceremonies of (UNILAG) on 18/1/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

