Oborevweri dedicates Supreme Court victory to Deltans

BARRY AGBANIBI, Asaba

Basking in the euphoria of victory at the supreme court, the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevweri yesterday said he dedicated the victory to the people of the state.

Oborevweri reassured Deltans that he and his deputy will work assiduously to develop Delta State.

He said, “Today’s victory is for all Deltans irrespective of political affiliation.

“This victory is not about me but for the people of Delta State. I faced 38 cases because of election matters and I became victorious in all.

The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja affirmed the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as the duly elected governor of Delta State.

The apex court dismissed the appeal filed by Senator Ovie Omo Agege of the All Progressives Congress challenging the victory of Governor Oborevwori in the March 18th 3023 election.

Justice Nyang Okoro who read the lead judgement said the former Deputy President of the Senate, Omo-Agege failed to prove his case.

The court noted that Omo-Agege failed to provide substantial evidence to prove that the election failed to comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The apex court also struck out appeals filed against Oborevwori by SDP and Labour Party governorship candidates, Kenneth Gbagi and Chief Ken Pela respectively for lack of merit.

