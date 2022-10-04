400 persons benefit from Senator Egwu Skill Acquisition Programme in Ebonyi

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

No fewer than 400 persons comprising of youths and adults at the weekend received training in various trades/skills, courtesy of the Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly Dr Sam Egwu.

Dr Egwu who doubles as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Ebonyi North zone selected the beneficiaries from the four Local governments that make up the zone namely Abakaliki, Izzi, Ebonyi and Ohaukwu respectively.

They were subjected to 5-Day training held at Salt Spring Hotel Abakaliki the capital city.

The Training programme which attracted stakeholders from all parts of the senatorial districts and beyond

were carried out by the Nigerian Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, Abuja.

Various skills received included Shoe Making, Hand Bag production and Bead making.

In a remark, the sponsor and the Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District Dr. Sam Ominyi Egwu, represented by Barrister Obinna Iteshi, appreciated the people for their support so far and promised never to disappoint them.

He said the training programme was in tandem with his belief that in addition to giving fish, people should be taught on how to catch fish.

Dr Egwu lamented the general hardship in the land and maintained that giving people skills will make them self sustaining .

Senator Egwu said that in addition to his statutory legislative responsibilities, he had executed so many Constituency projects including electrification of many Communities, sinking of boreholes, road construction, award of scholarships to students among others.

‘If re-elected for another tenure as a Senator come 2023 general election, I will do more”

Earlier in a joint address, the leaders of the Team from the Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, Abuja, Madam Silva Blessing and her counterpart Madam Ruth Chaba, assured that the knowledge gained from the program if utilized would grant them self reliant.

She commended Senator Egwu for sponsoring the programme through their office and enjoined the participants to take the training seriously.

Some of the Stakeholders at the event including Hon. Raymond Okeokpa, Hon. Laz Nwonunku, Chief Ambrose Okoro and the National President of Izzi Nnodo Youth Assembly, Mr Ugochukwu Ojike among others described Senator Egwu as a worthy representative of the constituency.

They urged members of the senatorial zone to ensure the re-election of the Dr Egwu come 2023 general election.

Highlights of the occassion was the presentation of Certificates and undisclósed amount of cash to the trainees