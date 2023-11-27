4 children, 4 others perish In Kwara auto accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of eight travellers in an accident that occurred on Omu- Aran – Ilorin , Irepodun Local Government, Kwara State.

The Kwara State Sector Commander of FRSC, Stephen Dawulung in a statement issued in Ilorin said the crash occurred at a spot at Oke Onigbin town

The statement was signed by the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Sector,SRC Busari Basambo.

“A fatal road traffic crash occured on Friday evening, at Oke Onigbin, along Omuaran-Ilorin road, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, at 7:40 p.m.

“The accident involved a Mack Trailer and a Mitsubishi bus,” Basambo stated.

Dawulung said that immediately they received the report of the crash, FRSC standby rescue team at Omuaran Unit Command were immediately mobilised to the scene, for rescue.

“Preliminary investigations by our men revealed that the Mitsubishi space wagon (enroute Ilorin) while overtaking a bus, collided with an oncoming Mack Trailer.

“It resulted to the death of 8 persons on the spot, 1 male adult, 3 female adults and 4 children, while 6 others sustained various degrees of injuries,” PRO said.

The Sector Commander said that the victims were taken to Ajisafe Hospital Omuaran for medical attention, while the eight corpses were deposited at the Mortuary of Adeyemo Hospital, Omuaran.

He said that further investigation revealed that the crash was caused by speed, wrongful overtaking and poor visibility.

Dawulung said that all obstructions relating to the crash had been cleared and traffic flow reinstated.

He, however, sympathised with families of the dead and wished the injured quick recovery.

The Sector Commander admonished drivers to avoid night journey, speed and ensure they take a rest for 30 minutes after every 4 hours driving.

“This is to avoid the chances of being involved in crashes as a result of poor visibility, fatigue, short sleep and lack of proper vehicle control.

“The highest level of caution and concentration must be exercised while driving,” it stated.

Dawulung said that investigation officers had commenced full professional investigation into the crash, for remedial measures.

He reiterated that FRSC will continue to discharge its responsibilities towards enhancement of road traffic safety.

“This is by deepening our enforcements against road traffic infractions, public enlightenment and prompt rescue of road traffic crash victims,” it stated.