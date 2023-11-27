Tinubu stresses commitment to strengthening educational institutions

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured that his administration is committed to strengthening the educational institutions to be able to deliver quality education in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.

President Tinubu who was represented by the Executive Secretary Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, Professor Garba Sharubutu, said his administration was aware of the myriad of socio-economic and political problems that the citizens of the nation are passing through, but assured that his administration is determined to find a lasting solution to the tough times in the country.

He said the establishment of specialized universities of Agricultures in the country was well thought-out and properly planned,adding that the universities are expected to innovatively drive the transformation of the Agricultural sector to achieve food security and the Sustainable Development Goals.

According to him,” Our policy instruments are currently being fine-tuned with the view to dealing firmly with the causes and not the symptoms of the problems”,assuring that very soon some of the local refineries will start production and the current exorbitant prizes of fuel energy will be greatly reduced.

He further assured that in no distant time,the burden of insecurity which is a major challenge in Nigeria would become history.

He commended the Management and Staff of the university as well as the graduands who have successfully completed their academic journey in addition to their parents and guardians that have laboured to sacrifice and support their stay in the university.

Earlier , the Vice Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, Professor Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe said the university was graduating a total of 8229 graduands belonging to 2019/2020 to 2022/2023 academic years at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels and that one hundred and twenty-one obtained first class honours and extended congratulations to them ,for the successful completion of their academic Programmes.

The 6th Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara university, said despite some of the major challenges the Institution has been facing such as paucity of funds,the school has witnessed tremendous infrastructural development under his administration.

He revealed that within the first 100 days in office,his administration hosted accreditation teams from the National Universities Commission for evaluation of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Agribusiness Management and Management sciences and that they have hosted accreditation exercises in 2021 and 2023 and one verification exercise and all our 57 programmes are fully accredited.

Continuing, he informed that,” We have constructed, reconstructed, furnished and refurbished students’ hostels, completed and furnished the large Lecture three -winged hall. We are in the process of furnishing a 1,500 – capacity theatre.We built a bungalow staff office for the College of Veterinary medicine.

We have completed and are test running a water processing laboratory, opening and test running a bread and biscuit processing lines , renovating and upgrading the University Guest House among others” he said

He lamented the state of the access roads to the University which he said has remained a persistent concern and night mare that requires urgent attention but however expressed appreciation to the Governor of Abia State for the palliative attention he has been giving to the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene road,which is the main access to the institution.