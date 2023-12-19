3,963 teachers fail qualifying exam, says TRCN

No fewer than 3,963 teachers who sat for the November 2023 diet of the Professional Qualifying Examination for teachers across the country organised by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria failed.

The examination is conducted by the TRCN to test the professional knowledge of those in the teaching profession.

The Registrar of the TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, made the disclosure while speaking with journalists during an interactive session on Monday, adding that the council will continue to work towards the improvement of the teaching profession in Nigeria.

According to Ajiboye, a total of 15,753 sat the examination in 38 Centres across the country, out of which 10,636 passed, representing about 72.9 per cent and those that failed are 3,963.

Ajiboye also noted that other candidates were absent while others had results cancelled due to examination malpractices.

The November TRCN diet commenced on November 23, 2023, and ended on November 25, 2023