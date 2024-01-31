2024 Access Bank Lagos marathon gears up

Scores of intending marathoners on Wednesday converged on Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, to register for the 2024 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon village at the stadium was a beehive of activities as many marathoners were on hand to register for the event.

NAN also reports that different brands have taken stands within the Volleyball Court at the marathon village.

The brands on site include Access Bank (the major sponsor), 7up Bottling Company, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, Kenya Airways, Rio Cars, among others.

Over 5,000 intending runners were said to have registered for the marathon within the first day of its activation.

Seyi Johnson, Project Manager, Nilayo Sports Management Company, owners of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, told NAN that the organisers expected a bigger and better race in 2024.

“This year has been remarkable so far in terms of turnout, normally, we do expect a surge in registration on the third day, but the 2024 edition has been different.

“The turnout on the first day is highly impressive and we are grateful to Lagosians, the Lagos State government and all our sponsors who are part of this success story.

“This is the 9th edition and it is going to be a great year because as a brand, we strive to give our very best. So, Lagos should expect the best marathon so far,” he said.

One of the co-sponsors, 7up, through its supervisor, Mr Ayodeji Moses, from Rescue Promotion, said the turnout of intending marathoners was remarkable.

“The turnout here has been massive, we didn’t expect such crowd on the first two days, but this year has been different.

“In the past years that I have been coming, people normally started showing up after few days of activation, but with what I have seen so far, it is a different thing this year.

“Many, after registration for the race, come to get a free drink from our stands.

“We should expect more runners this year,” he said.

One of the intending runners, Folasade Tunwase, told NAN that she was ecstatic to participate in the marathon for the fourth time.

“This year will be my fourth year of participating. I sort out my schedule ahead to accommodate the marathon.

“I am yet to win the tournament or come close, but in years to come, I hope to train well, maybe I can win the 10km race,” she said.

NAN reports that Access Bank Lagos State City Marathon has achieved remarkable feats since inception.

In 2015, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon clinched the World Athletics Bronze Label in its second edition, becoming the third marathon in the world to accomplish this within that time.

Two years after, the Marathon was awarded the Silver Label, becoming the first ever marathon to attain this after only four editions.

Continuing with the trend of firsts, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon recently earned the World Athletics Gold Label, officially becoming the first full marathon in Africa to achieve this historic feat.

The World Athletics Gold Label is awarded to races that satisfy the international body’s requirements in terms of quality of organisation and management and a host of other criteria.

With its Gold Label Status, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon joins other races like the Osaka Marathon, the Tokyo Marathon, Zurich Marato Barcelona, the Hannover Marathon, the Enschede Marathon, the Vienna City Marathon and the Belfast City Marathon on the World Athletics table of Label races for 2024.