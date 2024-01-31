Reps order Fire Service to refund N1bn

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Public Accounts Committee PAC of the House of Representatives has ordered the Federal Fire Service to refund N1,484,903,760.00 billion allocated to it as COVID-19 Intervention funds.

The House committee chaired by Hon. Bamidele Salam gave the directive over the non-appearance of officials of the agency for three consecutive invitations and newspaper publication

In his opening remarks Salam said that the Federal Fire Service has been invited on three different occasions, the first in November 2023, the second in December 2023, and today 31st of January, 2024 to come and explain how COVID-19 funds were spent, apart from writing letter, the committee also facilitated advert placement on National dailies on two different occasions the last one be on the 4th January, 2024.

“Today we asked them to come by noon and this is one hour later and we’ve not seen the fire service” he noted.

“Mr. Chairman you will recall that I’m the mover of this motion after a lot of pressure from Nigerians about a large misuse of these funds during the covid epidemic, and you have used this committee to do justice to this investigation. So many agencies have appeared and the investigation is ongoing and I see no reason why an agency of government who got over a billion naira will refuse to appear before this very important committee over investigation of the COVID funds misuse. We are supposed to respect our own agenda and respect this committee because of the constitutional power it drives and if federal fire service treats the committee this way, I feel we should summon them to appear on a specific day, that is my position” Hon. Nyampa Zakaria noted

According to the Chairman, “A public officer who fails to respond to the Auditor-General’s query satisfactorily within 21 days for failure to collect Government Revenue due shall be surcharged and be transferred to another schedule. Where an officer fails to give a satisfactory reply to an audit query within 7 days over his failure to account for government revenue, such officer shall be surcharged for the full amount involved and such officers handed over to either the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)”

The Chairman announced that the committee will afford the National Centre for Disease Control (N5 billion), Ministry of Agriculture (N63.8 billion), Ministry of Women Affairs through the Centre for Women Development (N1.25 billion), Ministry of Health (N53 billion), and Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (N33 billion) another opportunity to present before the committee regarding the allocation of Covid-19 funds.

Angered members moved the motion for the fire service to refund the sum of N1 billion to the federation account within 7 days and present the evidence of such transaction to the committee shortly thereafter.

.Set December 2025 deadline for constitution review exercise

The House of Representatives has set a date of December 2025 deadline to complete the review and amendment of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria the nation’s ground norm.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt Hon.Benjamin Kalu disclosed this on Wednesday at the pre-inaugural meeting of the House Committee in Abuja.

Kalu who doubles as the Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee noted that the House is currently in possession of 40 bills relating to the amendment processes.

“It is the view of Mr Speaker that we set a realistic timeline that does not conflict with electoral activities which would advertently or inadvertently affect the alteration process, specifically, December, 2025, the time we are looking at to conclude the activities of this committee.

“It is not out of place to guess that there is some level of fatigue in the amendment process by some vocal sections of the populace. Whatever opinion you hold, it is important to let you know that we presently have 40 bills that are at various stages of consideration which relate to the alteration of the constitution.

“We are well aware of our present challenging circumstances as a nation. The twin challenge of insecurity and economic difficulties could tamper with the confidence of our citizens. It is therefore our constitutional responsibility to respond to the 40 bills so far proposed and also attend to the duty of government to ensure the security and welfare of the citizen as provided by the constitution,” he said.

Recalling the significance of previous attempt at constitutional review, Kalu who represents Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State noted that “Since 2010, the National Assembly has successfully amended and made landmark changes to our constitution since it was first handed over to Nigeria in 1999 by the military regime of General Abdulsalam Abubakar.

“Since then, some of the significant amendments successfully made by previous efforts include judicial reforms, electoral reforms, age reduction, allowing younger persons to be appointed into the Independent National Electoral Commission as Chairman or Resident Electoral Commissioners and also allowing a lower age for contest into certain elective positions, moving certain responsibilities of government from the exclusive legislative cist into the Concurrent legislative list to allow for increased federalism among other things.”

Ahead of the inauguration, the lawmaker highlighted actions to be undertaken including “Expediting commencement of preparations, constitution of the secretariat and appointment of consultants as well as drafting of a work plan for the committee.”

He also called on members of the committee to take the assignment seriously, reminding them of the reasons the attempt by previous aeesmblies did not yield the required results.

“In the last constitution review efforts, there were some key constitution amendment proposals that did not pass either because we did not fully understand their provisions or we did not have enough time to agree on them. An example was the proposal to create additional seats for women in Federal and State Legislative Houses. Let us use this opportunity to understand this proposal, hoping that those who are the promoters of this particular amendment will start their advocacy timely and be more thorough and comprehensive, reaching the stakeholders to control the mindsets of their representatives.

The thirty-seven member committee is made up of representatives of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory FCT

He pledged the provision of adequate resources to enable the committee deliver on its mandate.

“The secretariat will be very well equipped to function optimally and deliver results. We have created a partnership with Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre who has committed to supporting the work of this committee as they have done in previous constitution review efforts.

The committee is slated for inauguration on February 26, 2024 at the National Assembly Complex Abuja

