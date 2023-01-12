2023 year of surprises, transformation -, Anglican Bishop

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Bishop on the Niger, the Rt Rev Dr Owen Nwokolo, prophecised Wednesday that there would be surprises of boom, transformation and blessings for Nigeria this year.

According to him God will do things in Nigeria in very new dimensions capable of bringing comfort, healing and solutions to the problems he said had long agitated the citizens.

He made the prophecy at his Bishop’s court, GRA, Onitsha, in a New Year Message while interacting with newsmen in Anambra State.

He remarked that since 2023 is an election year, the people should be expecting certain genuine changes in their overall situations.

“Because of the election year, we should be expecting changes in the way things are done in the country; the way our economy is managed, the way our resources are expended, the way our education system is run and the way our youth are cared for”, he said.

According to the bishop, from a simple observation, the New Year seems to have been saturated already, but explained that God who he said is the owner of the year, had assured Nigerians that He will accompany them.

“This year “we will be in the company of the Lord as the Chief pilot, it will not be a time of missing the path, or sailing to unknown destinations. The Lord will do all things in very new dimensions capable of bringing comfort, healing and solutions to our problems.

“We assure you, do not fear! Though things may look bleak, they are indeed, not the end of everything. Our hope is in the name of the Lord who made heaven and the earth. This earth belongs to our Lord Jesus Christ, so that this year, 2023, is indeed, the year of the Lord. God owns it and He will direct it aright”, Bishop Nwokolo emphasised.

Underpinning the supremarcy and merits of God’s expectations over those of human beings, he said that God’s expectations are for all humans to surrender their plans to Him.

In his words, “You may expect your expectations to go this way or the other way, but do we know His own expectations? When you put your expectations to His, the solution becomes a reality because you will find out that you will be in the position where He wants you to be and when you are in the right place where the Lord wants you to be, or where He wants our country to be, you find out that the year will be filled with blessings.

“So the year, 2023, is a year of God’s blessings for this country. It’s a year of developments, it’s a year of transformation, a year in which the Lord will do new things that will surprise everyone,” he stated.

While wishing the country well, the Bishop encouraged every one, saying, “We should therefore relax, for God is in control and, we, here, wish Nigerians very prosperous year, 2023”.