Chairman Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Iwuanyanwu urges communities to embrace massive agricultural practices to ensure availability of food 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

An elder statesman, Engr Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has urged communities in Imo state to embark on massive agricultural practices to ensure the availability of food always

Expressing concern over the increasing cost of food items in the country, Chief Iwuanyanwu believed that only effective agricultural practices by the people can salvage the situation.

He insisted that the cultivation of communal lands by the rural communities would also provide jobs opportunities for the youths and also checkmate the imminent food crisis

Chief Iwuanyanwu stated this Monday while addressing Mbaike People’s Assembly – a socio cultural organization of the people of Mbaitoli and Ikeduru Local Government Areas of Imo State.

He advised the leadership of the Assembly to set up a committee on agriculture that would liase with the various communities in the two council areas for effective agricultural practices.

Chief Iwuanyanwu assured that the measure would go a long way in tackling the scarcity of food in the areas.

He decried the rising wave of youth and women unemployment in the areas and directed the Assembly to set up a committee of prominent leaders who will ensure the speedy implementation of youth and women empowerment programmes to reduce the hardship facing the people.

Chief Iwuanyanwu who is the Grand Patron of the People’s Assembly charged the leadership to quickly establish a Secretariat and ensure judicious management of funds raised for the assembly.

He said: “I want this assembly to be a source of prosperity and a source of wealth to all of us and we will not allow any individual, group, association or even government to deny is us what rightly belongs to us but at the same time we should not indulge in any form of criminality.”

Chief Iwuanyanwu Anyanwu who made a personal donnatuin of N1m to the assembly directed the assembly to always get in touch with him for advise when neccesary.

In his speech, the President General of the Assembly and former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Marcillinus Nlemgbo aka(Macon) commended Chief Iwuanyanwu for his unquantified acts of charity to the needy and the poor through his Iwuanyanwu Foundation.

He notef that over 80 per cent of unemployed youths within and outside the state had been offered employment by the octogenarian.

He also hailed him for initiating the assembl NB of higher learning, adding that a committee would be put in place to guide youths from the two council areas seeking admission into institutions of higher learning.

The PG advised indigenes of the two councils resident outside the state to establish branches there and keep regular contacts with the headquarters at home.