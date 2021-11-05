2023: We await Tinubu to make his ambition public – Iyaloja-General

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Iyaloja General of Nigeria, chief (Mrs) Folasade Tinubu-Ojo has said her team was anxiously waiting for the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to officially declare his presidential ambition before it begin its mass mobilisation.

Mrs Tinubu-Ojo, the daughter of the former governor of Lagos was speaking with newsmen at a book launch in Lagos on Wednesday, promising to mobilise market men and women across the nation for her father’s aspiration anytime he declares to run for the apex job.

The popular market leader who was represented by Mrs Iyabode Amisu, the Iyaloja of Tejuosho Market phase 2, lauded the ingenuity of the author for honouring the national leader by writing a book about him.

“We greatly commend the effort and ingenuity of Mr Suraju Raji in putting this book together, this is timely and relevant. He has given honour to whom it is due, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is deserving of this great honour”, she said.

Also represented at the book launch was the former speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Adeyemi Ikuforiji, who also congratulated the author for the great feat.

The representative of the former speaker, Mr Oyebode Atoyebi said ‘egbon’ as Ikuforiji fondly called the author has done a good job and should continue to do more.

“I cannot really speak for Rt Hon. Ikuforiji who is my boss, all I know is that he is happy with ‘egbon’ for this good job and he will surely do the needful when he comes back”, Atoyebi said.

Also speaking with journalists, Mr Suraju Raji, the author of the book titled, ” Tinubu’s Glorious Antecedent “, said he was inspired to write the book about the former governor because of his achievements in and out of government.

“As a journalist, a Germany trained writer, I have been following Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for long though from afar, he has been amazing, so, I thought it wise to write about his many achievements”.

“This is not my first book about him, I have written one before now, but you can’t exhaust all about this man in just one book, that is why I have to write this again as another edition”.

“This is my own contribution to his success story and I shall continue to do this for all deserving people in our society”, said raji.

Among other dignitaries who graced the occasion of the book launch were Mr Lanrewaju Adesanya, the chairman of Lagos State House of Assembly Correspondents’ Association (LAHACA) and the Secretary of the association, Mr Temitope Musowo.