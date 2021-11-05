Anambra guber poll:IPOB bows to pressure, cancels one-week sit-at-home

. Accuses DSS of plot to kill South-Easterners

.IGP orders restriction of vehicular movement to protect sanctity of exercise

.Gen. Abubakar urges peace, signs accord with contestants

.As SaMBA aligns with manifestos of Soludo, Ozigbo

Adekunle Adesuji, and Jonas Ezieke Abuja

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB Thursday cancelled its one week sit-at- home expected to have taken effect from today if the leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was not released unconditionally by the Federal Government.

Though the ultimatum to government to release Kanu expired November 4 without freedom for him, IPOB in a statement by Comrade Emma Powerful, Media and Publicity Secretary it was offering the olive branch following intervention by traditional and religious leaders.

The statement read: “Following the genuine intervention of our elders, esteemed traditional Institutions /Rulers and Religious Leaders, and after a due consideration of the positive impacts of their engagement, and sequel to the fact that Our elders have spoken in our terms , the Leadership of IPOB ably lead by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hereby and immediately CALL OFF THE ONE WEEK SIT- AT -HOME earlier declared to commence tomorrow, November 5 to November 10, 2021.

“We have equally considered several appeals by our mothers who earn their living based on their daily economic activities which will obviously be affected if Biafra land is locked down for one whole week. It’s never our intention to add to the pains of our people, hence our decision to suspend the sit-at-home.

“IPOB leadership is only interested in Our referendum and peaceful agitation for self determination, and can not by under any guise be seen to be interfering with any electoral process.

“The people of Anambra State should go out enmasse and peacefully exercise their franchise come 6th November 20121 and accordingly, chose a leader of their Choice and should not be intimidated by anybody, group of persons or security agents.

“Credible intelligence available to us confirmed that the Nigeria DSS has concluded arrangement to deploy a branch of their trained terrorist group to Anambra State come 6th Day 2021, to unleash mayhem on our people and attribute the killing to peaceful IPOB members.

“Anambrarians should vote and stand by to protect their votes. No rigging of any kind will be tolerated on the Anambra State governorship election. It must be transparent, free and fair to all.

“We wish to thank Biafrans, IPOB members worldwide, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom for their continued support for our dogged struggle for independence.

“May we therefore, warn detractors, traitors and enemies of Biafra not to cause confusion by imputing motives to our decision. IPOB doesn’t expect anybody to observe, monitor or enforce the suspended order otherwise such action will be considered a rebellion to the highest leadership of our global movement.

“On the other hand, our oppressors should not take our decision as an act of cowardice. IPOB still believes that our elders, religious leaders, political leaders and various stakeholders will live up to their promises in their engagements and efforts towards securing the unconditional release of our leader.

“We, therefore, urge all Biafrans and residents of Biafra to go about their lawful businesses without fear of any molestations. All agents of darkness recruited by our enemies to inflict pains on our people under the guise of enforcing the sit-at-home are hereby warned to steer clear or brace up for the consequences of their evil action.

“IPOB will not relent in our pursuit for Biafra freedom. Nigeria government must give us date for Biafra referendum to decide where we want to belong”.

Also, As part of measures aimed at protecting the sanctity of the electoral process in the November 6, 2021, Anambra State Gubernatorial Elections, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement in and out of Anambra State from 11:59PM on Friday, 5th November, 2021 to 11:59PM on Saturday, 6th November, 2021.

The IGP noted that the restriction order has become necessary following pointers from the Election Security Threats Assessments conducted by the Force which indicate a high likelihood of infiltration by criminally-minded individuals to Anambra State, before, during and after the polls.

The IGP further noted that the measure would also avail security forces a firm grip of the State to checkmate the movement of political thugs and touts, and prevent the free flow, circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs throughout the period and beyond.

The IGP enjoined INEC officials, accredited observers and journalists, and other authorized officials to go about their lawful duties as it relates to the elections, provided they observe all relevant rules guiding their deployment including the visible display of their accreditation tags.

He acknowledged that Police officers and other security personnel deployed for the election will be appropriately supervised to ensure they carry out their responsibilities in the most humane, firm and professional manner especially to emergency service providers such as fire-fighters and ambulance services.

The IGP enjoined citizens particularly motorists and travellers who may want to use the routes within Anambra State during the period of the restrictions to seek alternative routes and see the inconveniences as part of sacrifices toward the collective sustenance of our democracy.

Police image maker CP Frank Mba in a statement said the Police boss called on citizens in the state to go out en-masse on the Election Day and exercise their franchise without any fear or apprehension as the Force and other security agencies are already on ground to ensure a safe and conducive environment for the elections.

Meanwhile, Former Head of State and Chairman National Peace Committee, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has called on the people of Anambra to maintain peace to ensure success in the Nov. 6 Governorship Election.

Abubakar, in company with the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah, gave the charge in an interview with newsmen after a visit to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa in Government House, Asaba, on Thursday.

He said that they were returning from Awka, Capital city of Anambra, after singing a peace accord with governorship candidates for the Elections.

He charged the people to maintain peace, knowing that there could only be a winner at a time.

“Bishop Matthew Kukah and I are coming from Awka. You know that Saturday is the Governorship election in Anambra, and in our duty as the National Peace Committee, we went there to sign a peace accord with the contestants.

“As we always say, there must be peace because if there is no peace, there will be no country, there will be no state and there will be no election.

“So, it is absolutely necessary to ensure that there is peace and for the contestants, they must know that there can only be a winner.

“And they must take the outcome of the election in good faith if the election is free and fair they must accept the result.

“If they have any misgiving, there are channels in the courts to seek redress.

“So my appeal to the people of Anambra is to come out and vote for the candidate of their choice and for the candidates to accept the outcome of Saturday’s election if it is free and fair,” Abubakar said.

He, however, commended the Delta government for sustaining peace in the state.

He said that peace had enabled Gov. Okowa to carry out developmental projects in the nooks and crannies of the state.

“So, I must thank the people of Delta for keeping the peace and allowing the governor to do what he is doing in terms of development and so on

However,the Southern and Middle-Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has aligned itself with Manifestos both Governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo and that of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chukuma Soludo.

The group in a statement 48 hours to the Governorship election explained that the decision to endorse both Soludo and Ozigbo was as a result of the considering some factors such as character and personality, accountability, genuine love for country, strong vision for the state and ability to manage crisis, political experience, business background, sound education a background.

The group in statement co-signed by six members of the group namely Felix Oti, Prince Rwang Pam Jnr.,Obi Osuji, Emeka Uba-Anen and Captain Casmir Nwafor (Rtd therefore asked the electorate to come out enmasses to vote between Soluo and Ozigbo.

The statement reads in full, “As Anambra citizens approach the gubernatorial election scheduled for Saturday, 6th November 2021, Nigerians have set their gaze on the state to produce a governor that can take governance to new heights.

“From former Governor Peter Obi till date, the state’s development has been on a steady rise, though many are of the opinion that the current administration under Governor Willie Obiano has failed to deliver for the people of Anambra; economic indices however indicate that Anambra State compared to other states is better governed.

“Today, Anambra people are faced with the historic challenge of electing a governor that will further raise the bar with regards to infrastructure and economic development. Eighteen candidates from different political parties are in the race to Agu-Awka, and each of them is eminently qualified to become the next governor. However, some candidates are better qualified and better equipped to face the rigors and challenges of the office of a Governor

“As a group that promotes good governance and increased citizen participation in the political process, SaMBA is obliged to advise ‘ndi Anambra’ on electing the next governor. Anambra state is a critical part of the Southern and Middle Belt Alliance and has been described as the heart of Igboland.

“Following interviews and engagements, media reports and manifestos of the candidates seeking election, SaMBA has beamed its searchlight on the four most popular candidates in terms of capacity and reach: Senator Andy Ubah of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young People’s Party (YPP), and Mr. Valentine Ozigbo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“We have examined such factors as character and personality, accountability and transparency, genuine love for country and strong vision for the state, ability to manage crisis and political experience, business and educational background, overall leadership experience and their Manifestos for the next four years – inter alia – as critical traits that should define a modern governor.

“Having done due diligence on the aforementioned and based on the track records of the 18 candidates, it is our considered opinion that the portfolios of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo of APGA, and Mr. Valentine Ozigbo of the PDP are best suited to govern Anambra state at this critical moment.

“Consequently, the Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA) hereby endorses the duo of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo and Mr. Valentine Ozigbo as best suited for Agu-Awka Government House in the governorship election for November 6th.

“We call on the Anambra electorate to positively consider either of these two worthy sons of the state who have distinguished themselves and have shown obvious preparedness to take the state to greater heights.”