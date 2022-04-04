2023: Unity of Nigeria supersedes zoning -Saraki

A presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has said the unity of the country is more paramount than zoning, and therefore attention should be given to the stability of the nation rather than the politics of zoning.

He was speaking in Calabar, Cross River State through the chairman of his national campaign council, Prof Iyorwuese Hagher, who is leading a high-powered delegation of eminent Nigerian leaders on a tour of the South-South to drum support for the aspirant.

He said: “The unity of the country is the most important component of our national desire. We cannot sacrifice it for zoning neither can we do so on the alter of any other factor.”

“The unity and infrastructure of the nation has collapsed and that has led to so much damage in our national structure. Instead of paying attention to it, we are busy talking about zoning.

“How does zoning solve the problem of unity in the land? How does it address division and the socio-economic woes we are experiencing today? The division in the country is just too much today. We must work to close the gap and only those who know this can help solve it. It’s not just politics but the obligations that comes with it”.

According to him, “Over 5 trillion naira of the money gotten from oil between 1970 and date has been fritted away through acts of corruption with nothing to show on ground. All national assets have disappeared or dilapidated with reckless abandon and those in power are only interested in wealth accumulation

“Saraki has come with a difference. He has demonstrated that difference at every stage he has been given the opportunity to lead. As Presidential Adviser, he streamlined and fine tune the budget process to optimal productivity.

“As Kwara Governor he opened up an integrated and mechanised agricultural system, provided basic infrastructure and even delved into the responsibilities of the federal government like aviation and solid minerals

“As Senate President, he defended and upheld democracy at the risk of his life and political career”.

He argued that the security situation of the country needs a focused strategy that comes from experience and indept knowledge of the environment.

“As it is today, it is easier to steal 200 people than to steal one cow. Nowhere is safe even with the capacity at our disposal. Our security assets are lying as liabilities when we can effectively activate them for maximum utilisation. Saraki has what it takes to do all these.

“We are not talking about a stranger, but the man we know and can attest to his commitment, determination, patriotism, strength, ability and passion for development,” he added.

He denied that his principal has not withdrawn from the race, insisting that he cannot be distracted in his quest to winning the election to restore Nigeria’s fame, integrity and glory.

According to him, “Saraki is too busy to be distracted by such lazy lies and brazen figments of imagination. Right now he is on tour of the entire nation to defend his ambition before the Stakeholders and the good people of Nigeria”.

Prof Hagher, a “The former Senate President himself opined that Sarak and other presidential aspirants are working on the possibility of a consensus arrangement.

“The three of them, Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi recently met in Bauchi and also in Makurdi to express their readiness towards having a consensus candidate from the north.

“Discussions are on at the moment and the outcome of which will be communicated to the nation. So for someone to quickly want to play the smart one is not only laughable but funny.

“It could be an act of desperation or mischief. Our principal has not stepped down for anyone but has been energically moving round the nation to rub minds with Nigerians and seek their support and blessings”.