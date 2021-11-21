2023: Tinubu visits Kalu

Former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressivss Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, visited former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, at his Abuja residence.

Tinubu arrived Kalu’s residence at 4:25pm. Both men hugged each other, exchanged cordial pleasantries and proceeded for an indoor meeting.

Kalu expressed gratitude to God for giving Tinubu speedy recovery.

Tinubu returned to Nigeria on October 8 after spending months in London, where he underwent knee surgery.

The reason for their meeting is not yet known but it might not be unconnected with political and economic reasons.

The visit comes amidst talks that both men are being strongly positioned for the 2023 presidency to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

