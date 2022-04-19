2023: Sanwo-Olu gets second term backing from influential GAC

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The apex decision making body of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Lagos State, Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) on Monday gave the state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu the green light to contest for a second term in office.

The body has also granted the Governor nod to seek re-election to continue his “amazing work towards the greater Lagos project.”

A former Governor of the State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode was denied a second term ticket in 2019.

It was the denial of Ambode that paved way for Sanwo-Olu to contest in 2019 which he eventually won.

The GAC, according to a statement by Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, “gave pass mark to Sanwo-Olu for staying through to the developmental agenda of Lagos.”

“This was a major outcome of the GAC meeting in Lagos today,” he said.