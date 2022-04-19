Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

2023: Sanwo-Olu gets second term backing from influential GAC

People & Power
By Editor
Governor Sanwo-Olu
4
IBRAHIM QUADRI
The apex decision making body of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Lagos State, Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) on Monday gave the state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu the green light to contest for a second term in office.
The body has also granted the Governor nod to seek re-election to continue his “amazing work towards the greater Lagos project.”
A former Governor of the State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode was denied a second term ticket in 2019.
It was the denial of Ambode that paved way for Sanwo-Olu to contest in 2019 which he eventually won.
The GAC, according to a statement by Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, “gave pass mark to Sanwo-Olu for staying through to the developmental agenda of Lagos.”
“This was a major outcome of the GAC meeting in Lagos today,” he said.
Continue Reading
Editor 4376 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Suspend 2023 elections, install interim govt after Buhari’s…

2023 Rivers guber: Abe declares interest

Senate fires back at Ningi over statement on lawmakers

Imo currently passing through trying period, says Uzodimma

1 of 363