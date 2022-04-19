Catch Isuofia Police Observatory attackers-  Soludo mandates police

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE,

AWKA

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State has urged the police in the state to fish out the hoodlums behind the attack at police Observatory at Isuofia last Friday.

He also said the rumor making round the state that Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s country home was attacked by gunmen was not true.

The Head, Soludo’s Media Office, Joe C. Anatune,made this known in a statement issued to journalists in Anambra, yesterday.

Anatune said that Governor Soludo was traveled when the incident took place .

He said what happened was that the gunmen attacked a police Observatory mounted along the Isuofia- Ekwulobia Road.

The Head of Media said the police was able to repel the attackers , adding that some policemen sustained injuries during the attack.

The statement read ,

“The rumours being peddled around by some mischief makers that Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Anambra State Governor country home was attacked on Thursday night is not true.

“What actually transpired was that a new Police Observation Point mounted along Ekwulobia expressway was attacked late hours of Thursday, April 14, 2022_

“The Mobile personnel posted to the point gallantry repelled the attack but unfortunately three of them sustained gun shot injuries during the exchange of gun fire with the attackers.

“However, with the police quick deployment of operatives in the area, normalcy has since been restored within the vicinity.

Anatune , in the statement said, “Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has however commended the gallantry of the security operatives for successfully repelling the hoodlums while commiserating with those who sustained injuries.

“He condemned the attack, describing it as very unfortunate and highly irresponsible.

He said the governor ” has also directed the security’ agencies to go after the hoodlums and ensure they are apprehended to face the full wrath of the law.

“Governor Soludo therefore appealed to Ndi-Anambra to remain calm and go about their legitimate activities as the government is doing everything possible to tackle the spate of insecurity being witnessed in the state of late”, Anatune said.

