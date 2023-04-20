2023 RESCHEDULED MOCK-UTME: JAMB RELEASES RESULTS

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the successful conduct of its rescheduled Mock-UTME held on Tuesday, 18th April, 2023. The results of all candidates, who sat the examination have also been released.

The head, Public Affairs and protocol

JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin who stated this in a Press release issued to Daily Champion recalled that the mock examination was introduced by the Board to test the preparedness of its facilities as well as give candidates the opportunity to have hands-on experience of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) environment. It is also to be noted that the Board had earlier conducted the mock examination on Thursday, 30th March, 2023. However, some candidates could not sit this for this earlier mock examination on account of some technical challenges occasioned by some new features being trialled by the Board. It was these set of candidates, who sat the rescheduled examination in 387 centres across the country on Tuesday,18th April, 2023.

Fabian further strengthen that , From the foregoing, it is clear that the Board would not shy away from taking much-needed steps aimed at transforming the conduct of public examinations in Nigeria.

With the successful conduct of the mock examination, it became crystal clear that all the challenges encountered which had led to the rescheduled mock examination were necessary experiences that would serve to make the system even better as the Board has now consolidated the software and is ready to give Nigerians the best.

Consequently, the results of the examination has since been released by the Board.

However, the Board would like to stress that the prompt release of results for the mock examination would not be replicated during the upcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) scheduled to commence from 25th April, 2023.

As such, the Board stated that for the main UTME, the results would not be released piecemeal but holistically as the entire results of the entire eight-day exercise would be collated before they would be released to candidates.

The release reads in parts “It is to be noted that the Board embarked on the screening of results to ensure that any UTME results obtained by any candidate is not a product of infractions and other unwholesome practices. This measure ensures that the Board would not have to release any particular result and then recall same on account of established case of malpractice.”

In the same vein, assessing the entire results enables the Board to obtain the overall standard deviation and the mean of the performance of all the candidates who sat the examination. By doing this, the Board is able to aggregate the general performance of all candidates who sat the examination and factor same into the national education planning template. It’s added.