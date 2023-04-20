NCDMB boss assures NOGOF ‘ll drive growth and devt. across the Nigerian oil and gas value chain

Ugo Amadi

To drive growth and development across the Nigerian oil and gas value chain, The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr Simbi Kesiye Wabote, has given insights into the 2023 Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF 2023), which holds in Bayesla State on May 17-19, 2023.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja , Wabote said the Fair, which will be in its fourth edition this year is a biennial event being championed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board to showcase investment opportunities that exist in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

He said: “As the host of NOGOF 2023, our efforts are aligned with the key objectives of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010 (NOGICD Act), which mandates the NCDMB to support the development of local capacities and capabilities in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, foster institutional collaboration, maximize participation of Nigerians in oil and gas activities, link the oil and gas sector to other sectors of the economy, maximize utilization of Nigerian resources, among other objectives.

“Our goal is to use NOGOF as a platform to promote these objectives and drive growth and development across the Nigerian oil and gas value chain. We are excited to engage with key stakeholders, foster the development of local content, and strategize on capacity building initiatives that will benefit the industry and the broader economy.

“This will be the 4th edition of NOGOF. The 1st and 2nd editions were hosted in Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States, respectively while the 3rd edition was hosted virtually due to the COVID -19 pandemic. This 4th edition is scheduled to hold on 18th and 19th of May 2023 in Bayelsa State, while delegate registration will start on the 17th of May, followed by a welcome cocktail event on the same day.

“For this 4th edition, our theme is – “The Oil and Gas Industry – Catalyst and Fuel for the Industrialization of Nigeria.” We believe this theme is important as it highlights the critical role of the oil and gas industry in fueling industrialization and overall development of Nigeria’s economy. We are also raising the bar at this year’s event by expanding our focus to include the linkage industries and extending our reach beyond Nigeria to the entire African continent.

“The agenda includes technical and opportunity sessions from various stakeholders, an exhibition that will enable networking opportunities to delegates and give organizations the opportunity to distinguish themselves and present their activities and products to delegates. There will also be the NOGOF Award Ceremony in recognition of distinguished industry players by the NCDMB.

“This year, by incorporating linkage industries and expanding our reach beyond Nigeria to the entire African continent, our goal is to showcase the various opportunities available in the oil and gas industry and foster partnerships that will drive growth and development in the sector. We recognize that the oil and gas industry has the potential to catalyze industrialization and promote economic growth, not just in Nigeria, but across the continent. As such, we are excited to welcome delegates, partners, and governmental bodies from different parts of Africa to engage in quality discussions and explore new business opportunities. In doing so, we hope to stimulate investment, foster technology transfer, and enhance local content development across the African oil and gas value chain.

“One of the key objectives of NOGOF 2023 is to bring together key stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to discuss ways to deepen local content by leveraging identified opportunities and identify solid ways to move the industry forward. The event will provide an opportunity for investors, operators, government officials, and major players across various sectors to engage in quality discussions. We have secured some sponsors and exhibitors but there are still opportunities to be a sponsor and an exhibitor and interested stakeholders can visit the dedicated NOGOF 2023 website at www.ncdmbnogof.org for information on how to get involved in any capacity. I enjoin you to visit this website, which will be updated at intervals with the latest information of how to get involved.

“At NCDMB, we remain committed to providing information about the various opportunities available to stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, particularly investors. As such, we have prepared a Compendium of Nigerian Content Opportunities in the Oil and Gas Industry 2023, which will be made available to all delegates at the event. Our goal is to provide a valuable resource that will guide the investment strategies of interested parties in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. We are confident that the Compendium will serve as a useful tool in identifying and pursuing investment opportunities that align with the local content requirements of the industry.

“To all stakeholders, we will be counting on your teaming support and cooperation to ensure that this edition of NOGOF becomes a great success.”

In his opening remarks, Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, NCDMB, Mr. Akintunde Adelana, said NOGOF came into existence when Wabote gave them a marching order to create a platform where Nigerian oil and gas industry will showcase opportunities for the benefits of Nigerian players such that they will know what is coming ahead and prepare for it adequately.

“We started the maiden edition in 2017 in Akwa Ibom State and it was a tremendous success. In 2019 we had the second edition and because it is basically about opportunities, so we resolved to hold it in Bayelsa State. In 2021, we had the third edition. We all recall that at the beginning of 2020 because of COVID-19 pandemic, businesses were shut, so we had to hold it virtually, and that was the event before this year’s event.

“Key gains and achievements from the virtual fair despite the lockdown due to COVID-19: over 700 delegates registered online, 600 delegates participated actively, we had sessions online, had solutions where we interacted as if it was being held physically, 12 companies exhibited virtually, over 2,583 deals, and virtual visits to the booths were over 1600.

“From experience, NOGOF has been very successful with far reaching impact on the businesses in the oil and gas industry.”

The Managing Director/CEO of Jake Riley, and consultant to NCDMB on NOGOF, Mrs Funmi Ogbue, urged oil and gas industry stakeholders, among others to participate in the Fair to brainstorm and network I other to unlock the potentials in the industry for the growth of the economy.