2023 Presidency: Sanwo-Olu urges APC leaders to unite for Tinubu

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State to unite and work for the victory of the ruling party at the local, state and national levels, especially for the presidential aspiration of the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He made the appeal while on a working visit to Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area and Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA) on Wednesday, during which he commissioned the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Primary Health Center in Festac town.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also implored APC members and Lagos residents, especially the people of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government and Oriade LCDA to participate in the ongoing registration of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for them to exercise their civic responsibilities in the 2023 general elections.

He said: “We have a lot to be proud of in Lagos. We have a lot to make bragging right both at the state and also at the national level. We should see that sacrifice of our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will certainly not go in vain and that is why I am encouraging everyone that the journey we have started at ensuring that we have Asiwaju (Tinubu) representing us at the center is on the right course.

“As individuals and community, we all have a role to play. We all have a duty to ensure that the ongoing registration in INEC and the collection of your PVC is important because it is only when you do this that you can exercise your civic responsibility. I want to assure you that once you have that, nothing will stop us from achieving this agenda.

“I think it is also important at this point to admonish some of our leaders to close ranks and work for the victory of our party, APC and presidential aspiration of our leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. All the leaders in Amuwo-Odofin and Oriade should come together. We must put our house in order and unite without allowing anything to divide us. There are enough benefits if we work together. We are not aspiring to win Lagos alone; we are also working to go to Abuja. So, I want to appeal to all leaders to do all that is required for our party to be stronger. We should not speak with two voices.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who urged all traditional leaders to work with government at local and state levels for development in their communities, commended ethnic nationals for the unity, peace and progress that are being enshrined in the community and urged them to do more.

He said: “I want to urge all traditional leaders to work with the government at local and state levels. We should work together for development in our communities. I want to encourage all other ethnic nationals – the Ndigbo Community, South-South Community and Arewa Community. I want to thank all of you for the unity, peace and progress that is enshrined in this community but I want more.

“I want us to continue to live in tolerance, peace and harmony because it is only when we do this that more community development will come to this locality and community. So, I am going to extract that from you today, that whatever misgivings that you might have among yourselves, make sure we can resolve the issues and we can enshrine a more mutually beneficial rewarding relationship among all of us.”

For a better society