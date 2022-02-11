Ned Nwoko proposes malaria intervention fund, jail term for offenders

ADEKUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja

Former member of the House of Representatives, Prince Ned Nwoko has proposed a legislation that will attract one year jail term or option of N1million fine for any Chief Executive Officer, CEO of organization who failed to pay Malaria Eradication Intervention Tax.

Nwoko while addressing Senate correspondent in Abuja said that the proposed bill seeks to establish the waste management and malaria eradication intervention fund.

He added that the agency, when founded, would “address the problem of deficient waste management which imperils the functioning of drains and contaminates groundwater, thereby leading to the spread of malaria.”

The former lawmaker said that anyone, who declined to comply with the payment of the tax is guilty of the offence, stating that “the Federal High Court shall have the jurisdiction to try offenders under this bill.”

According to him, the tax will be paid to Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS by corporate organizations.

“The tax at the rate of two percent shall be charged on the assessable profit of a company registered in Nigeria,” he said.

On the penalties for the offenders, the former lawmaker said: Except as otherwise provided in this bill, a person guilty of an offence under this bill shall, on conviction, be liable for a fist offence, to imprisonment for a term of six months or to a fine of up to N1million or both.”

Nwoko added that offenders for the second and subsequent offence to imprisonment for a term of 12 months or to a fine up to N2million or both.”

“The institution of proceedings or imposition of a penalty under this bill shall not relieve a company from liability to pay to the Service a tax which is or may become due under the bill,” he further stressed.

