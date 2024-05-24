Senate okays Tinubu’s plan to reintroduce old National Anthem

…As Bill passes 2nd reading

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate on Thursday at plenary fast-tracked the passage of an Executive Bill seeking to reintroduce the old National Anthem as the nation’s adopted National Anthem to second reading.

Introducing the Executive Bill 2024(SB461) leader of the Senate, Sen. Bamidele, Michael Opeyemi (Ekiti Central) said the general principle of the Bill for an Act to provide for National Anthem of Nigeria and related matters.

In his submission,the leader said,” You are all aware that Nigeria at its Independence in 1960 adopted the National Anthem, titled “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.” The concept phraseology and the ideological connotation of this Anthem conveyed and epitomised the significant historical heritage of our dear country, Nigeria.

“The Bill was read for the first time earlier today being Thursday, 23rd May, 2024.

“The Anthem, upon rendition, inspired and stimulated deep sense of patriotism in Nigerians. You will also agree with me that those who were around in the 60s and the late 70s, would attest to the fact that the Anthem played quite a significant and crucial role in shaping Nigeria’s national identity and unity, as well as engendered high sense of value and personal belonging amongst the citizenry. It was symbolic of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and nationhood. In retrospect, the Anthem served as regular and constant reminder of our journey, as a nation and provoked feelings of nostalgia and fond memories of the country’s early years.”

Continuing he said, “Mr President, my dear colleagues, at this momentous time in our national history, it is imperative that we utilise any platform that seeks to unite the country and promote patriotism amongst Nigerians.

“Accordingly, the old National Anthem, as a symbol of national pride, has provided insights for patriotic reflections on our aspirations, values and hope for a united and prosperous Nigeria. The rendition and musical accuracy of the Anthem, is better in content and context than the current one. On this note, permit me at this juncture, to reproduce the Anthem to serve as a reminder and reflection:

“Nigeria, We Hail Thee

Nigeria we hail thee

Our own dear native land,

Though travelling and tongue may differ

In brotherhood we stand,

Nigerians all, and proud to serve

Our sovereign Motherland

“Our Flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign,

In peace or battle honour’d,

And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children

A banner without stain,

“O God of creation,

Grant this our one request,

Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed,

And so with peace and plenty Nigeria may be blessed.”

He further noted,”Mr. President, my respected Colleagues, this Bill seeks to make provision for Nigeria to revert to its old National Anthem that would promote better symbol for unity, peace and prosperity – compared to the current one. The new Anthem “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” will inspire in us the zeal to build a fully integrated and indivisible nation, whereby all citizens will live in unity and harmony.

“I implore you all, my Distinguished Colleagues, to support the expeditious passage of this Bill, as it is in line with the RENEWED Reorientation of our collective values and national conscientization efforts of the current administration.”

Based on the yearning desires of Senators to replace the current National Anthem with the old National Anthem, most of the Lawmakers at the plenary spoke in favour of the reintroduction saying that the old National Anthem speaks to the configuration of the Nigeria nation.

Contributors to the Bill is Senators, Victor Umeh(LP), Aliyu Wadata ( Jibril Musa among others.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio applauded the presidency for coming up with the idea of reintroducing the old National Anthem into the national psych.

Having witnessed the massive support won by Bill, he passed it for second reading.