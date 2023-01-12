2023: Only PDP ‘ll save Nigeria, says Lado

.As over 20,000 defect to opposition party in Katsina

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State, Sen. Yakubu Lado, has said only strong support for the opposition party ahead of next month’s general elections can save Nigeria from the prevailing socio – economic challenges.

Sen. Lado stated this at the party’s campaign rally in Mai’adua on Wednesday shortly after the PDP received no fewer than 21,000 erstwhile members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) across Mai’adua Local Government Area into its fold.

The former law maker described the cardinal focus and programmmes of the ruling party as regrettable, saying the time has come for Nigerian electorate to let APC realize that the present administration has not fulfilled its promises to them.

The governorship hopeful who lamented that the APC government had failed in reviving the economy, fighting insecurity, hunger and poverty, insisted that the present administration’s misrule had been inflicting untold hardship on Nigerians by retarding the progress attained during 16 years of PDP government.

He expressed confidence that the nation’s socio – economic development would rebound under PDP administration, giving the five – point agenda of solution to Nigeria’s challenges unveiled by the presidential flag bearer of the main opposition party and former vice president, Abubakar Atiku.

While dismissing the closure of the international border in the area and parts of the country by the current administration, Sen. Lado said the policy shows economic and security system failure.

In his remarks, the Director General of the Katsina Presidential and Governorship campaign Council, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, who received the new members into the party, urged all Nigerians to vote for PDP as an act of patriotism to rescue the country from bad governance.

He regretted that Nigerians had never had it so bad as they were experiencing because of the inability of the incumbent government to deliver on its promises.

Present at the rally were the Senator representing President Muhammad Buhari’s Katsina North Senatorial District in the National Assembly now seeking another mandate in February 25 polls, Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita, and the former Director General of NYSC, retired Brig. Gen. Maharazzu Tsiga, among others.