2023 : Obi is the solution to Nigerian problem – chairman BOT importers

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

As Nigerians prepare to elect their next president after the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, the chairman, Board of Trustees, Importers Association of Nigeria, Chief Gilbert Okoye Bravo, said Thursday that the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, was the solution to all manners of problems confronting this great country, Nigeria.

Speaking in Onitsha, Anambra State, while reacting to the economic downturn and current destruction of lives and property in the country, he reiterated that the former Governor of Anambra State, Obi, would restore the lost glory of the country if elected as President Burhari’s successor.

His words, “Peter Obi is a presidential material any day any time, his achievements as former Governor of Anambra State speak volume about him and if you listen to him you will understand him more than I am saying.

Who amongst the former Governors left behind for their successors a whopping sum of #75billion as foundation for the kick off for the successors in this country, but Obi did that”

“Nothing stops him from embezzling the money but he left it for his successor to lay hand upon on assumption of office. Today Obi is not collecting any money from the state treasury as pension, gratuity, among others, unlike in some states where ex-governors collect such money and even cars.”

Asked if Obi would make it having left one of the big political parties, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for LP, he reiterated that, “what matters most is the candidate not the party”.

“I support Obi for leaving PDP for LP, his chances at PDP was very slim, I call on young ones to wake up and support him. The future of Nigeria is in the hands of the youths.

As they were called lazy youths they should show it in words and actions that they are not lazy youths but rather the bad leadership should be held responsible for the social vices bedeviling the country”

Also his take on the presidential zoning, the Importers BOT chairman stated that, “it is common sense that South should take it, after South, North and it continues that way”.

On vote buying which was heavily witnessed in the primaries of most parties, Chief Bravo described it as unfortunate adding that, “one of the PDP presidential aspirants earmarked #30billion for the primary and still failed, if he becomes the president of Nigeria he will first of all reimburse himself that money he spent.”

“We need a Southern president like Peter Obi who has that Prudence in financial resources management. He has been tried, tasted and accepted as a leader and is going to be the Messiah we are waiting for” he assured.

