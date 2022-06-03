All eyes on Marwa, Zulum, Zenith Bank ,Kwankwaso, Elumelu, others as Champion Newspapers’ annual awards hold Friday

All is now set for the hosting of one of the nation’s most glamorous events where the best of Nigeria’s corporate institutions, outstanding managers in both public and private sectors, entrepreneurs, diplomat emeritus and entertainment icons will be celebrated for their immense contributions towards the socio-economic and political development of the country.

The event, which is the 2021 edition of the annual Champion Newspapers awards and recognitions, is slated for Friday, June 3, 2022 at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island Lagos.

Already, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has confirmed his readiness to play host to the galaxy of stars expected at the event which will hold under the chairmanship of legal luminary and former President, Aka Ikenga, Barrister Goddy Uwazurike.

The high profile Champion Newspapers awards is to identify and reward leaders and managers of men and resources who have exhibited uncommon zeal, ingenuity, determination and forthrightness to impact positively on Nigeria as a nation and her people, institutions and the economy at large

Giving insight into the glamorous event which is to hold with much panacea, the Group Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief of Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, revealed that such eminent personalities as the indefatigable Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa, Retd, OFR; gallant Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum; former Governor of Kano State and grassroots politician, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; the Honourable Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Godwin Ndudi Elumelu and outspoken Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji, among others, will take to the podium at the event to be decorated for their individual and collective roles in ensuring for a better Nigeria.

A total of 25 awardees would queue up at the glamorous event to be decorated with medals of honour and excellence. Zenith Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Bank Plc, NEM Insurance Plc, E-Money and Eze Ndigbo Ghana are also slated for the special recognition at the Friday event.

“This award and recognition is indeed one of our modest ways of recognizing leaders in both public and private sectors of the economy who have made greater sacrifices in ensuring that the objectives and ideals of our nationhood are sustained as well as promoting good corporate governance. As watch dog of society, it is our duty not only to track and document their performances but also to acknowledge their commitment to serve and their doggedness to transform the Nigerian society”, Nwadiuto revealed.

Nwadiuto said that the media organization would stop at nothing in enthroning a Nigerian society where everyone will be free to pursue his or her legitimate endeavours without hindrance on account of religion and ethnic considerations.

“I am delighted that we have concluded arrangements to host one of the best award recognitions. All of the awardees have confirmed their attendance and the larger society is enthusiastic to acknowledging them as true champions”, she added.