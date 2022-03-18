2023: Northern Business Forum purchases nomination form for Atiku 

Barely few hours after the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, commenced sales of nomination and expression of interest form to aspirants that will be participating in its primary election, a group, North East Business Forum, has purchased forms for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP National Executive Committee, NEC had on Wednesday at its 95th meeting approved guidelines for the conduct of its primaries for all elective position.

The party also fixed a total of N40 million for its presidential nomination and expression of interest forms.

Presenting the forms to Atiku at his Asokoro, Abuja home, Chairman of the North East Business Forum, Alhaji Dalhatu Funakaya said they pleaded with Atiku in November last year in Gombe to join the presidential race and promised to foot the bill for his nomination forms.

“We made a pledge in Gombe in November 2021 and we called on him to contest and pledged to purchase nomination form for him.”

He said they have fulfilled their own side of the bargain and hope the former vice president will formally declare to contest the 2023 presidential election.

In his response, Atiku harped on the imperative of national unity to tackle the myriad of problems facing the country.

“The challenges before us are historical; our unity threatened, economy in worst state of affairs and our security is a disaster.

“This is why there must be unity to address these challenges.

“The challenges before us are greater than our differences of ethnicity and religion.”