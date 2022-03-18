National Assembly Member cries out over invasion of his Ikwo Constituency/killing of one person by suspected warriors  from Cross River State

By Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

The Member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency Ebonyi State in the National Assembly Hon Chinedu Ogah,has expressed dismay over the invasion of Ochienyim Amagu Community in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State by unknown warriors of Cross River State.

Hon Ogah made the condemnation in a Press Statement issued in Abakaliki on Thursday.

According to the Statement,”The information reaching me has it that unknown warriors suspected to have come from Adadama in Abi Local Government of Cross River State invaded Ochienyim Amagu Community and killed Mr David Nwachukwu during the cause of their operation”

“It is disheartening to note that some people allowed themselves to be used to perpetuate such gruesome and barbaric acts”

“I condemn in its totality the murder of this innocent man and I call on the people of Ochienyim Amagu Community to remain calm, I urge the security operatives to carry out a thorough investigation on this and bring the perpetrators to book”

“I have always reiterated that it is through peaceful coexistence and unity that we can bring development to our communities not by war, those who allow themselves to be used to cause mayhem and heinous acts should desist from that”

Hon Ogah sympathized with the family of the deceased Mr David Nwachukwu and pray God to comfort them in this time of great loss.