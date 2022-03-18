NLC WADES IN TO NURTW CRISIS

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress has initiated moves to resolve the conflict between the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and its Lagos State Council.

In a statement of the congres signed by the General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja in Abuja yesterday, the congress said, as part of the process of resolving the conflict, a closed-door meeting held in Abuja between the executives of the Lagos State Council of the union and Congress reconciliation committee chaired by the President of the Maritime Workers Union who is also the National Trustee of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju.

The statement said frank discussions were held and there was optimism that the conflict would be resolved amicably soon.

It further noted that, in keeping with the principle of fair-hearing, the Adeyanju-committee will be meeting with the leadership of NURTW on a date yet to be determined.

The statement said a joint meeting will thereafter hold with the two parties for the full and final resolution of the conflict.

It will be recalled that a dispute between the Lagos State Council and the national leadership of NURTW led to the suspension of the Lagos Council which in retaliation asked the Lagos State Government to take control of motor parks in the state.

Concerned about the growing dispute, Congress elected to offer leadership by apprehending the dispute