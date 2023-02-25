2023 :Massive turnout greets polls in Anambra

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE

AWKA

Voters in various parts of Anambra State yesterday, trooped out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

This is even as some separatist groups had warned that there would be no election in the state and other South East states in the country.

In obedience to the government, people across the state started as early as 7.30 am to go to their various polling centers where they happily waited for INEC electoral officers, not minding the alleged threat and insecurity situation in the state.

However, the expectation that accreditation would begin early at polling units was beaten by the late arrival of INEC electoral officers and materials as most off them arrived at 10.45 am while accreditation began at 11.45 and 12.00 noon.

The election was peaceful at Nnewi, Nnobi, Awka -Etiti among other places.

However, there was heavy down pour which began at 14.39 and ended at 15. 25 pm on Saturday. raising fear that some INEC sensitive materials might have been allegedly destroyed by rain at Nnobi and Awka -Etiti in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state among other places affected by the rainfall and cut down the number of voters as they were prevented by the rainfall from going out to vote .