Don’t shortchanged voters, Senator Gyang Tells INEC

Senator representing Plateau Northern senatorial district, Istifanus Gyang has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to everything humanly possible not to shortchanged the electorates in the course of exercising their civic duty.

Senator Gyang who is the chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said this is a critical day in Nigeria’s democratic journey as Nigerians are anxious and anticipated to exercise their franchise.

The Lawmaker who was speaking to newsmen in his home Town, Fan district, Labring-Raworu 003 polling unit after Bimodal voters accreditation system(BVAS) failed to captured him.

He also lament late arrival of election materials in some polling units.

According to him, ” I have gone round some of the polling units in my constituency which the turn out is very fantastic.

“I observed there were complaints in some polling units as of 12:30pm the INEC adhoc staff are yet to arrived with the election materials.

” At some quarters the BVAS failed to captured. Like in my owned case, the BVAS did not recognized me in my polling unit, and it captured my wife.I am coming back later and try again.

“INEC has given us assurance before the election they should not shortchanged electorates. I advised INEC to allowed those places where they could not get election materials on time enough time to exercise their franchise!” Senator Gyang stated.

Our correspondent who went round some of the polling units across the state observed that voters turn en-masse as the conduct of the exercise is going on peacefully.

It was also learned that there were late arrival of INEC staff and election materials as well as inability of the BVAS to function effectively which the electoral umpire are expected to do the needful before the day runs out.