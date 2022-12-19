2023: Cleric urges Christians to elect political leaders who have their welfare and good of nation at heart.

As the nation draws closer to the forthcoming general elections, the Chairman of conference of United Evangelical Church, Rev Dr. Samuel Ebukiba has called on the church faithful to be law abiding and to use their permanent voter cards wisely to elect leaders who have the welfare of the people and the good of the nation at heart.

The call formed the major content of his four page welcome address delivered at the opening ceremony of the just concluded 135th national annual conference of the church held at Uyo area conference headquarters last weekend.

“Brethren, we are drawing close to another election year in which we shall elect leaders for the different tiers of governance. Please be law abiding and make use of your permanent voter cards wisely to elect leaders who have the welfare of the people and good of the nation at heart,” he advised.

Known and otherwise called the “finger of God” by members for his exploits in the vineyard of God, Rev. Dr. Ebukiba also urged both clergy and the laity of the church to intensify prayers to ensure that peace is maintained in the state before, during and after the election, noting that there can be no progress without peace.

He observed with happiness that the church is expanding in leaps and bounds such that they now have twenty area conferences, eleven township Superintendencies, and six township districts. In the spirit of the season the clergyman advised the attendees who came across Nigeria and beyond to take time off, probably during breaks to visit the Christmas village and a feel of the season.

On Sunday which was the climax of the annual conference, he ordained eleven pastors as ministers with a warning to unit heads not to remove their collars because they don’t have church to preside over but should give them up to six months.

On the issue of reconciliation with their brethren who parted ways over name change, he expressed conviction that but for the demise of the general secretary, late Rev. Udo Alex Chigbu at the time it occured , the story would have perhaps been different by now.

He, however, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for the interest shown to ensure that the thread line that had put them asunder for eighteen years is finally broken, as they say unity is strength. His appreciation list also contained Mission Africa for their spiritual, material and financial support and Uyo area conference for hosting the event.

Also speaking, the area chairman, Rev. Dr. Usen Alex Umoh thanked the chairman of conference for the choice of the theme of the annual conference which was “More great things of gladness” Psalm 126: 1-3, describing it as apt, prophetic and hope awakening.

The host who also commended the conference chairman for the choice of Uyo area conference to host the epoch making event, called on all the units and their leadership to cooperate fully with the chairman of conference and the Apex office to ensure that the collective aspirations of the church are realized.

Our Correspondent who covered the opening ceremony reports that delegates who came from across Nigeria and beyond donated generously for the completion of the national headquarters located in Uyo.

Even though the fund raised was not officially announced, an insider who claimed anonymity informed this paper that if pledges made at the event are promptly redeemed added to the cash realized from the beginning of the 2022 annual conference the last day, work on the national headquarters would be fully completed in no distant time.

Moving a vote of thanks, apart from God, the chairman, Central planning committee, Rev. Emma Ebong attributed the success attained at the conference to dexterity by the chairman of conference, Rev Dr. Ebukiba and his team of clergy. The conference had since ended with all attendees back to their respective locations with no iota of bad news. Glory be to God