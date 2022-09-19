2022 Promotion exam: FCTA files 7,683 staff, 7,608 found eligible to participate

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has conducted a screening exercise for 7,683 staff for the 2022 promotion examination, and 7,608 were found to be eligible to participate in the written examination.

The examination which is said to

began on the 3rd of September and is expected to end on the 17th September, 2022, will earn successful staff promotion to the next rank in the services of the Administration, as they will be elevated to the next rank in accordance with their cadres, but subject to the availability of vacancies.

Speaking on the development, Director, Human Resource Management Department, Muhammad Bashir, said the criteria adopted by the FCT Administration for the exercise is based on eligibility status of each of the staff.

The Director remarked that, the essence of a transparent procedure is to ensure that all staff due for promotion are given equal opportunity to demonstrate their competence.

Bashir explained that though, 7,683 presented themselves for the exercise, 75 were discovered to be ineligible to further participate in the process.

The affected candidates are due for promotion, but will have to undergo the screening exercise, written examination, and oral interview to ascertain their suitability for the promotion to the next level.

The various cadres, which the candidates are expected to fill the vacancies include Administrative Officer, Account officer, Information Officers, and Commercial Officer.

Others are Social Welfare Officer, Engineering, Architecture and Education Officer, among others.

Speaking further, Bashir stated that the Department undertook these transparent processes to ensure that equity, justice, and fairness take precedence in all its affairs.

Bashir noted that all the candidates due for the promotion were invited and subjected to all these processes; stressing that “equal opportunity was given to all qualified candidates”.

The Director commended the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello and the FCT Permanent Secretary, Adesola Olusade, for their support and guidance.