Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

2022 Budget: Senator Jika assures adequate funding of police operations.

News
By Editor
IGP Alkali Baba
0 10

 

 

.Meets IGP and DIGs.

 

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

 

The Chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs Sen. Haliru Dauda Jika and other members of the Committee have assured that adequate funds will be made available for the funding of the operations of the Nigeria Police Force in the 2022 budget

 

Jika gave the assurance in a speech at the end of an interactive meeting of the Senate Committee members with the Inspector-General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba and other members of the management team of the Police on Thursday.

 

 

He said the meeting with the IGP and Deputy Inspectors-General DIGs of the Police Force held behind closed doors was to seek for legislative  interventions for the smooth operations of the Police.

 

The lawmaker further stated that the Senate Committee ‘ll continue to support the funding of training and retraining of Police personnel for optimal productivity.

 

He said:”We ‘ll go back and see how we can adequately address the funding challenges of the Police Force in the 2022 budget”.

 

In a remark, the IGP represented by the Deputy Inspector-General DIG Joseph Egbunike of the Force Criminal Investigations Department FCID said that the visitation by the Senate Committee Chairman and members to the Force Headquarters ‘ll help to address the lingering security issue in Nigeria.

 

He added that the interaction with the lawmakers was so enriching and would help a great deal for the safety and security of our dear country and its people.

 

 

Continue Reading
Editor 1194 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

50,000 women die of maternal causes annually in Nigeria-…

Fashola urges states to enact laws on monthly rent payment

Lagos NIEEE aligns with Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda

Uzodimma pledges support to UK team on Correctional Centres’…

1 of 291

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More