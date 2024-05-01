Imo workers celebrate Uzodimma over payment of gratuities

Victor duruamaku

Workers in Imo State on Wednesday came out in their numbers to mark this year’s Workers’ Day celebration, with Governor Hope Uzodimma assuring them that workers will always be topmost on the priority list of his administration.

Governor Uzodimma spoke on a day the enthusiastic workers were full of praises for him over the commencement of payment of gratuities to retirees from the Imo State Civil Service.

The pensioners who turned out en mass and participated in the traditional match past stole the show as they danced and praised Governor Uzodimma for dealing with the issue of their 18 years unpaid gratuities.

The theme of the 2024 Workers’ Day celebration is “People First.

In his remarks at the occasion at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kalu Square, Owerri, that had in attendance top government officials, security chiefs in Imo State, leaders of the State’s traditional institution and captains of industries, Governor Uzodimma told the workers that the theme of their celebration resonates well with his Shared Prosperity 3R Government that prioritises the welfare of the people, including the workers, going by his policies and programmes

Governor Uzodimma thanked the workers for the support they have extended to his administration since 2020 when he assumed office leading to industrial harmony in the State and more importantly, for supporting his reelection that made him record a resounding victory in all the 27 local government areas in Imo State.

He promised not to take their support for granted hence his administration will continue to place the welfare and interest of the people above every other consideration.

The Governor listed some of his welfare packages to Imo workers to include: implementation of N30,000 minimum wage, prompt payment of salaries, free transportation to and fro work, free health insurance scheme with complete payment of premium, palliative measures to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, adjustment of the salary to N40,000 for the lower cadre of workers, among others.

Governor Uzodimma reminded the workers that his government was among the first to domesticate the increase of Service period of teachers from 60 to 65 years of age and 35 to 40 years of Service, commencement of payment of gratuities to retired workers, not forgetting the comprehensive renovation of the State Secretariat, to name but a few

He said his government set out to implement all the above programmes without being prompted by workers and that because they appreciated them they did not see the need for industrial action in the State.

Governor Uzodimma said having done his bid, the least he expects from the workers is for them to do their own their own bid which is to be dedicated to their duties. He reiterated that he does not believe that payment of salaries should be ascribed as an achievement to a government as the “worker deserves his wage”.

He decried a situation where some workers connive with corrupt and fraudulent persons to undermine the government by way of stealing of government property like land, raising fake invoices and using same to steal government money and in most cases, setting up private businesses that divert their attention away from serving the government fully and sincerely.

He reiterated that it was the mess he discovered in the ministry of land, for instance, that compelled him to cede the ministry for now to his own office as a way of restoring the needed sanity and trust.

Governor Uzodimma said though overseeing the office of the ministry of land will add to his already huge responsibility, he has no choice than to make that sacrifice for Imo State the same way he has denied himself overseas travels for the sake of the State.

He urged the workers to join him in making Imo State the dream State of all of us through doing the right thing and making the necessary sacrifices.

Also, he reminded the workers that the State Government and the national leadership of the NLC are on the same page as regards what is best for them contrary to earlier insinuations

Be that as it may, Governor Uzodimma promised that his government will be among the first to implement the new minimum wage after being properly guided by the federal government anytime the tripartite committee and the federal government agree on the issue.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Imo State Chapter, Comrade Uche Chigemezu Nwigwe thanked the Governor for showing concern to the plight of workers in Imo State and described him as the “most workers friendly governor.

He alsothanked the Governor for finding one of them, Comrade Austin Chilakpu, worthy of appointment as his Special Adviser on Labour and also, for breaking the many years jinx of non payment of gratuities to retirees in Imo State.

Nwigwe however reminded the Governor of some pressing needs of Imo workers, such as, the immediate implementation of the financial effect of the arrears of promotion already approved by him for Imo workers, for which the workers now have their Gen-35.

Other demands include: implementation of consequential adjustment of salary on the approved N30,000 minimum wage for workers from grade levels 08 to 17, appeal to add additional buses to the existing fleet of free buses for Imo workers, request that the State should be among the first to implement the new national minimum wage, when finally approved, among others.

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chike Olemgbe, the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie and other top government officials attended the occasion.

The attendance of the Chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional rulers, HRH Eze EC Okeke added traditional colour to the event.

Governor Uzodimma took the traditional salute as the workers from different labour unions, ministeries, agencies and departments of government filed out for the routine march past.