2018 guber poll: Lasun Yussuf an attention seeker, no truth in his words, says Osun APC

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the statement made by former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Lasun Yusuf that ‘APC didn’t win the 2018 governorship election which brought Governor Gboyega Oyetola into office’ is spinless and wishy-washy.

The party further stated that such words could only come from “a very desperate, dishonourable and selfish politician, seeking for public attention by misleading the citizenry.”

It dismissed the statement in totality, noting that there is no iota of truth in his incoherent allegation, and the onus of proof is his responsibility.

This reaction was contained in a statement issued from party’s Directorate of Publicity, Research and Strategy and signed by its Director, Barr. Kunle Oyatomi and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital.

Oyatomi said, “it is absurd and unthinkable that Hon Yusuf, as the former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly could stoop so low to the extent of alleging that his party (if he’s loyal member at all) rigged the 2018 governorship election just because he contested the party primary election and lost woefully to Gboyega Oyetola.

“Hon. Lasun only contested with Mr Gboyega Oyetola and 25 others in the Osun APC primary election in all the 332 wards in the state and he, Lasun, lost the election.

“In Osun APC, we don’t follow the throng and ignore the law. So, what can be more ‘popular’ as claimed by Lasun, than where lawful members in all the wards in the state endorsed Adegboyega Oyetola as their gubernatorial candidate. Is direct primary against the party’s rules?

“Lasun should stop hallucinating because we followed the rules and the directives given by the party at the National Headquarters, Abuja which is in tandem with the constitution of our party as contained in Article 20”.

“In primary, which is the direct, transparent and credible primary which was conducted and supervised by Senator Ovie Omo Agege, on 21st of July 2018, 27 aspirants contested, Gboyega Oyetola polled the highest votes of 127,017 and came first as against the House of Representatives’ Deputy Speaker, Hon Yusuf, who had miserable 21,000 votes and came a distant second, he was even defeated by Gboyega Oyetola in his home, Irepodun local government council area of the state”.

“Also, in the Osun governorship election which brought Governor Oyetola into office, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate won free, fair and square to defeat his main opponent, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP. Not only that, the Supreme Court also confirmed Oyetola’s victory.”

The APC, however challenged Hon Lasun to come straight with the facts and figures to contradict what is known to all Nigerians and the law of the land.

