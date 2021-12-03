Sarkin Bai Kano, Adnan was a colossus -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the death of Sarkin Bai Kano, Alhaji Mukhtar Adnan, one of the longest serving kingmakers in the history of the Kano Emirate, “represents the fall of a colossus with a remarkable record of service.”

Reacting to the demise of the 95-year old kingmaker on Friday, President Buhari affirmed that “the Sarkin Bai Kano was an immense historical figure who loomed large in our political and cultural affairs.”

According to the President, “Mukhtar Adnan’s record of serving the Kano Emirate for 63 years and as a Chief Whip in the First Republic Parliament, qualifies him to be one of our greatest historical players and actors in the evolution of Nigeria.”

He noted that “the Sarkin Bai participated not only in the selection of five Emirs in the Kano Emirate, but will also be remembered for his contributions in the development of our democracy.”

“I’m proud to say without any fear of contradictions that Mukhtar Adnan belongs to the golden age of our democracy when the main motivation for politicians was selfless public service rather than the desire to amass wealth. One of Wam Bai’s remarkable virtues was his tested and untainted integrity,” President Buhari added in a statement by Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity).

