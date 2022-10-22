2 fake NIMC staff registering non-Nigerian in Niger Republic intercepted by security agencies-DHQ

. CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU-Abuja/Abuja

Two suspected fake National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) officials engaged in registration of non- Nigerian in Niger Republic has been intercepted and arrested by Nigerian troops in conjunction with the Nigeria Police and NIS operatives.

This was disclosed by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami in Abuja at the bi-weekly press briefing for the period October 7 to 20, 2022 .

His words, “it was revealed that the suspects had visited Gagamari IDP camp in Niger Republic to register non-Nigerian in the IDP camp.”

He further stated, “Items recovered from the suspects include National Identification Number (NIN) registration machine, printing machine, laminating machine, a computer tracking machine and a generator set among other items.”

According to the DMO, during the weeks in focus, 31 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province members were neutralized in the North East, while 10 were arrested and 2 civilians rescued.

A total of 366 Boko Haram Terrorists and their families comprised of 23 adult males, 112 adult females and 231 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre.

All recovered items, arrested terrorists, logistics suppliers and rescued civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while the surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families are being profiled for further action.

Major Danmadami said that troops are prosecuting the ongoing operations against terrorists, Kidnappers, crude oil thieves and others crimes inline with it’s rules of engagement and operations.

He said that the rules of engagement and operations compelled the troops to destroy captured equipments, that were used in act of crime against the state no matters who owned such equipment.

The Director of Defence Media Operations stated this while fielding question on destruction of illegal oil wells and equipment that were recovered from oil bunkers by the troops in South South Zone. Stating that the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, had answered similar question early this week , Danmadami said that troops operate strictly within the rules of engagement and operations.

He said that troops of operation DELTA SAFE in their continue strife to curb oil theft on October 7, 2022, arrested a vessel MT DEIMA with 8 crew, for illegal bunkering activities at Sara area of Escravos Channel.

“The vessel has a length of 82 meters and a breath of 10 meters with a capacity of 1500MT. The vessel had 6 tank compartments loaded with unspecified quantity of crude oil. Accordingly, following directive the vessel was appropriately handled.”

“Troops also conducted patrols and buggy operations in the zone. During the operations several illegal refineries, storage tanks, wooden boats, cooking ovens, dug out pits were discovered and destroyed.”

Troops also within the period conducted operational activities in the creeks, waterway, communities, towns and cities of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom States.

According to him,during the operations, several illegal refining sites, metal storage tanks, wooden boats, dugouts pits and cooking ovens were discovered.

” Cumulatively, within the weeks in review, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE in the conduct of Operation OCTOPUS GRIP discovered and destroyed 23 illegal refining sites, 87 wooden boats, 7 speed boat, 284 storage tanks, 160 cooking ovens, 3 fibre boats and 18 dugout pits.

“Troops also, recovered Two Million Five Hundred Nine Thousand (2,509,000) litres of crude oil, One Hundred Thirty Three Thousand Eight Hundred and Twenty Four (133,824) litres of Automotive Gas Oil and Seven Thousand (7,000) litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine, 16 tankers, 1 vessel, 8 pumping machines, 2 motorcycle”.

According to him, Forty two suspected criminals were also arrested while the sum of N654,850,755.04 only were also denied oil thieves. All recovered items and apprehended criminals were handed over to the appropriates authority for further action, he said.

Major General Danmadami said that

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI theatre of operation in the North East Zone of the Country sustained and dominate their Area of Responsibilities with various operational activities .

The troops conducted operations in villages and towns in Bama, Gwoza, Gubio, Kaga, Kukawa, Ngala, Molai Local Government Areas all in Borno State.

Operational activities were also conducted at villages and towns in Bade and Gujuba Local Government Areas of Yobe State. He explained that on October 11, 2022 Boko Haram /Islamic State of West African Province terrorists ambushed troops with Improvised Explosive Device (IED) covered by fire at Gala Kura village in Bama Local Government Area .

He said that following the fire fight, troops neutralized 1 Boko Haram Terrorist and recovered 2 AK47 rifles. On the same day, troops on picketing duty along Gamboru – Dikwa road in Ngala Local Government Area were ambushed by Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province terrorists.

The terrorists detonated 20 IEDs covered with fire. Troops countered the ambush and forced the terrorists to flee in disarray. Following the fire fight, troops neutralized 17 terrorist and recovered 1 GPMG, 5 AK47 rifles, 1 M21 rifle and 11 motorcycles.

While credible information, on October 7, 2022 led the troops to intercept a vehicle at Bulagoni village, in Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State with 96 blocks of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa.

“Sixty suspected logistics suppliers of the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province were also arrested by troops at different locations within the North East theatre of operation.”