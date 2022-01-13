18 killed, houses razed in fresh attack on Plateau community

At least 18 people have been reportedly killed following an attack on Ancha community in Bassa LGA of Plateau state.

The attackers who invaded the neighbourhood on Tuesday night also set fire to several houses.

Danjuma Auta, national secretary of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), told journalists that 18 persons were killed in the attack.

Ubah Ogaba, police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the incident to TheCable on Wednesday.

Ogaba, however, said the command had not confirmed the number of people killed, but added that officers have been deployed to ensure calm returns to the area.

The Nigerian Army also confirmed the attack in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Ishaku Takwa, army spokesperson of operation safe haven, said troops are currently on the trail of the attackers.

“In the late hours of Tuesday, Jan. 11, troops of OPSH received a distress call of an attack on Ancha community in Bassa Local Government Area,” the statement reads.

“The troops responded swiftly and mobilised to the village, but on reaching the community, the attackers had fled the village.

“Houses were destroyed and some villagers lost their lives during the attack.”