2023: Afenifere won’t support Tinubu, others under current Constitution– Ayo Adebanjo

Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has given reasons why the group will not support Bola Tinubu or some other Presidential candidates.

Adebanjo said Afenifere will not support Tinubu or any candidate until the constitution is changed.

He noted that until the country is restructured, the group won’t queue behind any presidential candidate.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, Adebanjo, stressed that Tinubu has the right to run for the presidency in 2023.

Speaking on Tinubu’s presidential ambition, Adebanjo said: “Your man has every right to contest the election, he is not disabled, so what is the big deal about that?

“We are not contending who is the President now because we don’t believe in the constitution that we have. Until that constitution is changed, then we will talk about where the President will be.

“We have no candidate now until that constitution is changed because I don’t want to go on an uncharted sea that is the implication now.

“You must believe in the constitution before you say I want to be a part of it. I am not going to be part of the constitution or election that operates a military constitution. That’s the bone of contention and which President Buhari himself has not disputed. The constitution we have is a military one.”

Tinubu had on Monday made his presidential ambition public.

The former governor of Lagos State had informed President Muhammadu Buhari officially of his intention to run for the Presidency.

He had disclosed his ambition after a meeting with Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

However, The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports that it has shifted its National Convention earlier slated for February to June.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Akpanudoedehe described the report as fake news.

“The general public is advised to completely disregard a fake news on the reported suspension of the planned National Convention of the APC till June, as reported by some media outlets.

“Dates for party activities such as meetings, primaries, congresses, National Conventions are communicated through well known official channels and not through sources.

“The faceless authors and sponsors of fake news on APC activities, in this case the planned National Convention are simply bent on causing confusion and formenting crisis through misinformation,”he said.

He further added that as a focus driven, process oriented political party, the APC CECPC under the leadership of Gov. Mai Mala Buni would not be distracted by self serving antics of these sponsors of fake news.

He said the APC CECPC was already embarking on nationwide consultations with party stakeholders to prepare the grounds for a rancour free National Convention.

“To this end, the sub-committee on budgeting and other substructures will be set up in due course,” the Akpankudohede said.

He noted and appreciated the continued support of well meaning members and leaders of the party as its Caretaker Committee undertook the immediate task of addressing contestations within its fold.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved February for the conduct of the APC National Convention to elect new National Working Committee (NWC) members to manage the party’s affairs.

The party’s affairs is presently being managed by the Gov. Buni-led CECPC.(NAN)