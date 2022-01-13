NLNG discredits online Train 7 vacancies

The attention of Nigeria LNG Limited (‘NLNG’) has been drawn to an online advertisement announcing vacancies for its Train 7 Project positions. The advertisement goes further to request that interested persons join WhatsApp groups created for the purpose of progressing such employment.

NLNG expressly disassociates itself from the advertisement and hereby informs the general public that the said advertisement or any others along the same lines are false, fraudulent and calculated to mislead unsuspecting members of the public.

Neither NLNG nor its contractors have commenced recruiting for the Train 7 Project, for which construction activities are yet to commence. Members of the public are accordingly urged to exercise due diligence and caution at all times in evaluating and verifying any claims made by persons purporting to act on behalf of NLNG, and are expressly advised not to make any financial commitment in relation to any such claims as neither NLNG nor its contractors for the Train 7 Project – a consortium comprising Saipem, Chiyoda and Daewoo (‘SCD JV’) which is exclusively responsible for managing all aspects of the Train 7 Projects – will make such demands.

Individuals and companies interested in pursuing opportunities on the Train 7 Project are once again encouraged to visit the contractor’s website for the correct details on how to do business with the consortium through this link: http://qualifymng.saipem.com/Released/Home.aspx

Nigeria LNG’s website, www.nigerialng.com or www.nlng.com, NLNG’s social media handles (@nigeriaLNG on Twitter, nigerialng on Instagram; and Nigeria LNG Limited pages on Facebook and Linkedin), national newspapers and electronic media are also sources of credible information regarding NLNG’s Train 7 project”.

NLNG expressly disclaims any liability for any losses incurred by any person(s) as a result of reliance on such fraudulent advertisements, communications, e-mails or publications.