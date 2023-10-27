17th Oil Trading, Women Entrepreneur Journey in African Oil & Gas Industry held in Lagos

L-r… Managing Director of Offshore Dimensions Ltd and Chapter director for WEOG( Women In Energy Oil and Gas,) Joan Faluyi; MD, Numad Energy Integrated Services Limited Nnenna Maduabum; Executive Director, Operations at Ikwe-Onna Refinery Ltd, Dolapo Okulaja-Kotun; Chief Executive Officer, Moores Energy Limited. Bola Tom-Jones, during the 17th Oil Trading & Women Entrepreneur Journey in the African Oil &Gas Industry, held at Oriental Hotel in Lagos on 25/10/2023.

L-r… Managing Director of Offshore Dimensions Ltd and Chapter director for WEOG( Women In Energy Oil and Gas,) Joan Faluyi; MD, Numad Energy Integrated Services Limited Nnenna Maduabum; Senior Manager at Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Lucy Okeke; CEO, Gobel Energy & Logistics Ruth Chukwukezirim.

L-R …President and Co-Founder of Women in Energy Network (WIEN) Funmi Ogbue; Managing Director of Offshore Dimensions Ltd and Chapter director for (WEOG) Women In Energy Oil and Gas, Joan Faluyi; MD, Numad Energy Integrated Services Limited Nnenna Maduabu; Executive Director, Operations at Ikwe-Onna Refinery Ltd, Dolapo Okulaja-Kotun; Chief Executive Officer, Moores Energy Limited. Bola Tom-Jones, Managing Directo Loyz Marine. Bassey Adie; Managing Director. SELAI Gas Limited , Damilola Owolabi.

L-r… Managing Director of Offshore Dimensions Ltd and Chapter Director for WEOG( Women In Oil and Gas, Joan Faluyi, received an award from the Head of Operations at Mocoh, Ryanne Rezelman.

Women In Energy Oil and Gas, Stand at during the 17th Oil Trading & Women Entrepreneur Journey in the African Oil &Gas Industry held at Oriental Hotel in Lagos on 25/10/2023. PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

